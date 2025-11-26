Five Questions Ahead of Jaguars vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for a Week 13 matchup against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the divisional game approaching, we spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI reporter John Shipley to learn more about the Titans' opponent for the game after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Jaguars are competing for a playoff spot. What do they need to do to stay in the playoff picture?

Take care of business. The Jaguars are a better team, with a better coaching staff, a better quarterback, and simply a better trajectory right now than the Tennessee Titans. As long as the Jaguars do what they are supposed to do, they can continue to benefit from the rest of the AFC weakening each other as they look to make a genuine playoff push in the first year of their new regime.

Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions and three touchdowns this past week. Has his season always been this rocky and what does he need to do to get back on track?

That was the ultimate Trevor Lawrence experience, and his season has more or less gone exactly like that. Lawrence has been up and down throughout the season, and many times his volatile play will fluctuate not just week to week, but within the game — and this happened against the Arizona Cardinals. Lawrence needs to find a way to limit the turnovers to turn things around, but it might just be who he is.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence calls out a play from the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s one thing people should know about the Jags that cannot be found in a box score?

Josh Hines-Allen is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Hines-Allen only had 4.0 sacks and isn’t exactly a complete household name, but he has been the Jaguars’ best player for years and that has continued this season. Hines-Allen is tied for fourth in the NFL in pressures and actually has more pressures than eventual DPOY Myles Garrett. He’s dominant, even without the sack numbers.

If the Jaguars were to lose, what would be the reason why?

Turnovers. The offense has had plenty of moments of impressive play as of late, but they have turned it over far too many times since the bye week and this nearly cost them a win against the Cardinals. They will need the offense to play more mistake-free, specifically quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Jaguars 27, Titans 19

