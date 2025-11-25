Titans HC Applauds Rookie WR Despite Team's Disappointment

A loss is a loss, but in their current (dire) position, no team must abide by that sentiment less than the Tennessee Titans. Having already been safely eliminated from playoff contention and, more generally, anything of importance to play for beyond a higher draft pick, the navy blue and white have made it hard for fans to turn on any one of their games this year without the expected sigh of disappointment following soon thereafter.

At 1-10, the team has seen few worse days; if the season continues at this rate, and the Titans end up below their 3-14 mark last year, the 2025-26 season could go down as one of the worst in franchise history.

All the same, the team's surprisingly tight home defeat to the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend went a long way in "future-proofing" the hearts and minds of those carefully attentive to the franchise. The rookies looked great, the final score (30-24) was unusually close and, to boot, the national media finally had some positive things to say about Tennessee as a result.

Answering the Call

On a more specific note, past the widely-lauded performance from quarterback Cam Ward under center, rookie wide receiver and return specialist Chimere Dike answered the call and then some, given the hampered state of the Titans' receiving room. After the match, head coach Mike McCoy was sure to give Dike his flowers, though not before noting what his team didn't do well on the whole.

"We have to find a way to play 60 minutes of clean football," McCoy said, "and not hurt yourself." Amongst many more disconcerting issues, the Titans chalked up a brutal 10 penalties against the Seahawks. Even so, one element of the team's offense stood out as a positive to the HC.

The most all-purpose yards in a single NFL season is 2,696.



Chimere Dike is on pace for 2,720. #Titans pic.twitter.com/utnb44FBIr — Jake Robertson (@GloryDaySports) November 25, 2025

Doing Everything the Right Way

"What a great young player," McCoy said of Dike, who accounted for two of Tennessee's touchdowns on the day, in spite of his overall qualms. "The way he works, the way he shows up every day. He does everything the right way."

Dike's caught touchdown against Seattle represented his second in that manner of the season, thus accounting for an almost quarter-sized chunk of Ward's seven total thrown. With five total receptions on seven targets, the first-year pass-catcher has already made his case as a primary option on the Titans' roster going forward.

Even when Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor return from injury, fans can rest assured that Dike, given his recent breakout and consistent special teams excellency, isn't going anywhere.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!