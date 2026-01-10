Two Titans Named AP First Team All-Pro

When looking at who made the Pro Bowl, the two Tennessee Titans to be named AP first-team All-Pro should come as no surprise.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver/return specialist Chimere Dike both earned those honors on January 10.

Simmons set a career high in sacks while Dike led the league in all-purpose yards. Both were dominant in their own ways, but Dike set the standard as the first Titans rookie since 2016 to earn the honors.

Titans' reporter Jim Wyatt noted this was the first time since 2008 where the Titans had more than one representative. Even though they matched their record from last season, this was still a huge improvement for Tennessee.

Defensive Tackle - Jeffery Simmons

.@GrindSimmons94 got emotional learning he had earned @AP First-Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career from @RobMaaddi pic.twitter.com/hTzM4m4sRU — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 10, 2026

"I am going to try not to cry over here," Simmons said. "I am at a loss for words. I made that commitment this offseason to where it just wasn't the on the field stuff for me, but it was being consistent and changing my mindset off the field. … And it's paid off."

This marks the first time in Simmons career he was named to the first-team. Previously, he had been a second-team honoree in 2021 and 2022.

Wyatt included a key quote that helps paint a better picture of just how dominant Simmons was this season, "In the last 10 seasons (2016 to 2025), Simmons (2025) and Aaron Donald (2021) are the only NFL defensive tackles to produce at least 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed in a single season."

Wide Receiver/Kick Returner - Chimere Dike

First Titans rookie since 2016 to earn @AP First-Team All-Pro honors



the moment @chimdk11 found out the news from @RobMaaddi pic.twitter.com/LrrDUNdbBW — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 10, 2026

"That's one I think every player wants, to be All-Pro one day," Dike said. "And that was one of the goals I set in the beginning of the season for my career. So to be able to be that in my first year, I am just thankful coach Bones (John Fassel) had belief in me, and I am excited just to keep building."

Dike will go down as only the fourth rookie in franchise history to be named to the first-team.

No NFL player has had as many all-purpose yards in a season since Darren Sproles in 2011. Dike's 2,427 are good for third all time in franchise history. Whether it was developing into a receiver as the season progressed or his can't miss kick/punt returns, Dike will be a huge part of this franchise for years to come.

