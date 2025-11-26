Titans Sign Former Cowboys DB

The Tennessee Titans are making a change to their secondary ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing former first-round pick Kaiir Elam to the 53-man roster.

"Elam, a first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida, has played in 39 career games, with 19 starts while playing with the Bills and the Cowboys. He's been credited with 110 tackles and two interceptions," Wyatt wrote.

"Elam (6-1, 191) was traded from the Bills to the Cowboys in March 2025, and he was waived last week. Elam played 460 snaps with the Cowboys this season."

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Titans Add Kaiir Elam to Secondary

In a corresponding move, the Titans are moving on from defensive back Samuel Womack III, who made five appearances for the team this season. Womack was claimed off waivers by the Titans from the Indianapolis Colts shortly after the 53-man roster deadline, but he failed to make much of an impact for the Titans on the field.

The Titans felt they had a chance to make an upgrade with Elam over Womack, so that's what general manager Mike Borgonzi agreed to sign off on.

While Elam may not have lived up to his first-round pick status he had back in 2022, he provides some experience that should help the Titans tremendously on defense.

The Bills traded Elam to the Cowboys back in March because they did not pick up his fifth-year option and they felt that they needed some new looks at the cornerback position, which they filled in the draft with Maxwell Hairston, Jordan Hancock and Dorian Strong. However, he did not do enough for the Cowboys to warrant keeping him through the season.

A fresh start with the Titans could be exactly what Elam needs. He doesn't have the pressure of competing for the playoffs as the Titans boast a 1-10 record through the first 12 weeks of the season and he can just focus on putting good reps on film for whichever team wants to sign him in the offseason.

Perhaps the Titans could make this a longer investment if Elam is able to make a strong impact beginning with the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Elam may not be thrown into the fire right away, but the Titans will likely give him some playing time very soon.

