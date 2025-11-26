Titans' Chimere Dike Reveals Touching Cleats Tribute

While there haven't been a ton of bright spots with the Tennessee Titans this season, wide receiver Chimere Dike has been one of them. The team's No. 103 overall pick has done wonders. Without Dike, who knows how many points this team would've scored.

The 22-year-old not only is making a difference on special teams, but he's carved out a key role as one of rookie quarterback Cam Ward's top targets. In the absence of veteran WR Calvin Ridley and fellow rookie WR Elic Ayomanor, Dike has seemingly become the main man on offense.

After scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Dike pointed to his cleats and then pointed to the sky. As part of a touching tribute, Titans' Jim Wyatt broke down the meaning of his cleats and grabbed a few quotes from those close to the story.

Chimere Dike's "My Cause, My Cleats" Tribute

"It brought tears to my eyes, to see Chim and Kai out on the field again that way. It was amazing."@Titans returner Chimere Dike @chimdk11 honors his fallen friend on way to the end zone, one step at a time.



STORY https://t.co/aErfrbPX6X pic.twitter.com/GKvvCnpxEE — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 24, 2025

Dike's tribute goes back to his days in Wisconsin at Waukesha North High School. Dike spent four years at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Florida where he finished his collegiate career. That said, it was his high school days in his home state that he continues to carry with him.

"I knew if I got the opportunity, I wanted to do something," Dike said. Ultimately, he did just that. Dike's colorful cleats were a tribute to his high school friend, Kai Lermer.

Wyatt notes, " The cleats were designed with Waukesha North High School colors, some of the sports Dike and Lermer played together, and lettering from the memorial fund created in his name."

Kai Lermer's Tragic Passing

$20,000+ raised 🤯



Earlier this month @chimdk11 hosted his second-annual youth football camp with proceeds benefitting the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q3mRs5gSNu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 28, 2023

Lermer passed away at the age of 16 back in 2019. He died from an undiagnosed heart condition in high school when he collapsed while playing basketball with friends. Dike and Lermer had a tight bond, one that dated back to them being roughly 10 years old.

Wyatt had a chance to speak with Lermer's father, Mike, "It brought tears to my eyes to see Chim and Kai out on the field again that way. It was amazing to see, and it meant a lot to me and my family."

"I was talking to his dad and the work that they do is truly amazing," Dike added. "To be in the position that they were in, losing their son suddenly like they did. … Obviously losing a child any time is hard, but when it comes sudden like that, I can't even imagine. And the first thing they did is think about other families, and how they can help other people. That inspires me."

After Lermer passed, the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund became a reality. To this day, Dike still carries his friend with him and he was finally able to give Lermer the spotlight he rightfully deserves after his tragic passing six years ago.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!