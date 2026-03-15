Titans Predicted to Land Another Free Agent WR

The earliest rumor, and one of the first of the Tennessee Titans' many signings early this offseason, was that of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Robinson, who was recruited to Nashville to assist Cam Ward's growth as the essential heir apparent to the franchise, made sense from the beginning.

Tennessee needed one of the best on the market to cure their mediocre receiver room — Robinson certainly qualifies — and with his former head coach Brian Daboll coming to call the offense for the Titans, the receiver following suit looked like a safe bet for all involved. And it was.

Now, though, Tennessee isn't done on the wide receiver market, or at least, they don't seem to be. Retaining Calvin Ridley was one thing, but the Titans still have a gaping chasm at the secondary playmaker spot. Someone with size to Robinson's speed. Someone like Jauan Jennings.

Jennings Could Be Next

Jennings (28), at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, is the perfect physical counterpart to Robinson, and exactly the sort of weapon that Ward would benefit from having paired next to him. Not only that, but playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Jennings has already crossed paths with Robert Saleh prior to the latter's taking the Tennessee job.

The pattern is almost identical to Robinson's, and of all potential landing spots for Jennings, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani sees the Titans as the best fit as a result of this and more.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"I don't think they are done," said Dajani of the Titans' work in the wide receiver market.

Tennessee still has $79 million at its disposal in the cap, according to Spotrac, giving it no real reason to slow down in any facet.

"I'll say the Tennessee kid and former University of Tennessee star returns to ... Tennessee," Dajani continued.

A Homecoming at Wide Receiver

Having posted nine touchdowns on 55 receptions last season, too, Jennings has proven to be nearer to his prime than many may assume. The seasoned pass-catcher appears to be an ideal mover to Nashville for a number of reasons, so much so that the Titans can easily be argued as the favorite to land him.

In the silence since Tennessee's last handful of moves, as well as their refreshed branding reveal, pressure has been building for yet another use of their league-leading cap space.

If mutual interest is there, Jennings is both a schematic and logical fit in a Titans offense that looks scarier by the signing.