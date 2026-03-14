Titans, Calvin Ridley Agree to Restructure Contract

The Tennessee Titans, in moving on from cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the form of his release, began to meet the long-standing expectation that the team would eventually cut a couple of veteran weapons past their prime. The second had remained, in the form of Calvin Ridley.

Ridley, who spent a sizable portion of this past season on the sideline with numerous injuries and finished without a single touchdown, is the highest-paid receiver on the roster by a mile. Operating on an outlandish four-year, $92 million deal, Ridley's continued struggles to produce have made him a popular cut candidate ahead of his contract's expiration in 2027.

Yet, in the midst of an offseason of grumbling (following a season of grumbling), Ridley appears to be firmly in place in Tennessee, at least for the time. According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans have agreed to bring the receiver back on a restructured contract.

Source: The Titans and WR Calvin Ridley have agreed to a restructured contract to keep him in Tennessee for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/rXLBpU1ov5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2026

Bringing Ridley Back

Having added a new receiver in the form of Wan'Dale Robinson already - and potentially not being done on that market still - Ridley's role now more than ever appears to be properly waning. Yet, in Brian Daboll's offense, the veteran apparently has a role designated for him yet.

While cutting Ridley would've saved Tennessee money, the Titans have a fair share of money leftover from free agency, in spite of what has already been spent on attempts to overhaul the roster at hand. Apparently, at least compared to the field as it currently stands, Ridley is worth keeping around.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Parting ways with Sneed saved Tennessee more than $11 million in the cap, though, and saving a similar number in a (now defunct) departure from Ridley was certainly an alluring idea, all the same.

It's a call that had to be made either way, and perhaps, the Titans will reap a new reward when the pass-catcher takes on a lesser role.

Ridley in a Lesser Role

With the aforementioned Robinson likely to take on the "WR1" role that was previously Ridley's, at least for the time, the latter can potentially settle into a less demanding slot. To boot, with rookies Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm also in the mix for targets, Ridley's restructure (depending on exact finances) could even make a little sense.

Still, with the franchise's intense efforts to rebuild entirely - fresh faces in, updated (and arguably upgraded) uniforms fitted - keeping a major gripe from a previous era feels like an odd move.

With one year remaining on his deal either way, all that matters at this late stage is that Ridley performs. If he meets the mark behind the likes of Robinson, at least, this sort of holdover could be looked fondly upon in the long run.

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