Titans QB Cam Ward Talks Injury After Season Finale

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the offseason now in front of the Titans, Ward has ample time to recover from his injury, which may still require surgery.

"I don't know that for sure," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "If that's the case we're going to do what I need to do, but I don't think that's the case right now.

"They're going to get it right, continue to walk me through the process to what I need to do to get better, and get back on the field. (I need to) really just heal, talk to the trainers, probably have some rehabbing, and then just continue to try and get stronger on my shoulder and try and get ready for next year."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward talks with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward Dealing With Shoulder Injury After Week 18

With Ward's injury, he can take his time with healing. That should help him get ready to be fully healthy for training camp and the upcoming season.

"How long? There hasn't been a time limit yet, but it's a good thing it's the offseason," Ward said via Wyatt. "I've got a couple of months."

Someone he can learn from when it comes to shoulder injuries and the recovery process is Will Levis, who has been on injured reserve all year long recovering from his respective shoulder injury that he suffered back in the 2024 season. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi says that Levis is in the cards to be part of the team in the 2026 season.

"I talked with Will just yesterday, and I've stayed in communication with him during his rehab. He is looking forward to getting back in here with the team," Borgonzi said via Wyatt.

There is a good chance Levis will be the backup quarterback for Ward in 2026, and the two young quarterbacks can bounce off of each other in hopes of getting the Titans off the ground after consecutive three-win campaigns. Despite the consistent losing, Ward built a lot of confidence in his rookie year and is excited to see how things turn out in the future.

"I know I am going to have success," Ward said via Wyatt. "(Right now it's about) getting healthy on my shoulder, and doing all the little things I need to do to become a better player next year."

