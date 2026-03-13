Titans Release CB L'Jarius Sneed

In the midst of an offseason filled with breaking additions by way of spent money, the Tennessee Titans are set to do the opposite with a long-expected release.

In not at all surprising news, the Titans are parting ways with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (per Ari Meirov), who was previously operating on a four-year, $76.4 million contract. It'll free up a little extra cap space for Titans, to say the least.

Not only was the release foreshadowed prior to the offseason due to Sneed's injuries and off-field legal troubles, both, but the Titans bringing on a trio of corners in free agency looked like the final straw before the front office made the official call.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs around former Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Making the Official Call

Sneed, who failed to force a turnover this past season and managed just 18 tackles. Not a completely empty year, per say, but a near-invisible one that far from makes sense of the ball hawk's bloated contract.

Now, in addition to an extra bit of financial freedom, the Titans' can continue to rebuild their secondary without any sort of inefficient, troublesome veteran weight.

It's addition by subtraction from every angle for a Titans team, and especially defense, working to form a new identity.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!