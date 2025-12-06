Titans Utilizing One Aspect of Cam Ward's Skillset vs. Browns

In the past few weeks, Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has ran more than he has all season. It's something he's had to do due to this offensive line, but is also an element of his game he hasn't used much since Miami.

Ward isn't a traditional dual-threat quarterback, but Titans play caller Bo Hardegree knows that's something they can take advantage of against the Cleveland Browns defense. After not running much last week, it's safe to assume Ward will put up rushing numbers similar to what he did against the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

Titans Expect Cam Ward To Run More vs. Browns

Bo Hardegree on where Cam Ward is most comfortable and possibly running more vs Browns who run a lot of man defense. pic.twitter.com/JB0HPGm8k8 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 4, 2025

"It's getting a lot better," Hardegree said in regard to Ward using his legs. "He's moving around in the pocket, kind of feeling it but still keeping his eyes down the field. I think it was a great example a couple of weeks ago and we're going to continue to build on that."

Hardegree continued, "He's got to understand there's a timing of the play. He's very aware of that and what we need to do. If he has an opportunity, that's what he's going to do."

Seeing as Hardegree finally has confidence in Ward to run the ball, this Titans offense could look completely different in Cleveland. It's not like Ward was this prolific runner with the Hurricanes, but just him having the ability to take off changes everything.

Titans Offense Could Look Entirely Different

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) is tackled short of the goal line by Seattle linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (7) and Patrick O'Connell (52) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a wake-up call to how bad this team's run game has been, Ward led the team with 37 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks. If Tony Pollard struggles to get going, Ward can use his legs to out-perform the veteran like he did two weeks ago.

In that game, Ward had six carries for 37 yards with his first career rushing touchdown. At Miami, he averaged a career high 3.4 yards per carry and finished the season with 204 rushing yards. He had 20 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career, eight of those coming in his second season at Washington State.

Ward has 28 carries with the Titans fro 123 yards. He's averaging a career high 4.4 yards per carry and has a 20 yard run this season. With the Browns defense looking a bit than everyone else the Titans have played this season, there's no better time for Ward to use his legs. Knowing Myles Garrett will be in pursuit, this could be the most dominant running game of Ward's career.

