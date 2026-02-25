Robert Saleh, Titans Remain Noncommittal on Veteran Pieces

Robert Saleh's first public appearance as Tennessee Titans head coach outside the bounds of Nashville came at the NFL Combine this week. In his recently filled role, Saleh took the podium to field a variety of questions from media most curious about the early workings and processes of his tenure with Tennessee.

From answering questions about expected franchise quarterback Cam Ward to keeping the Titans' free agency rumblings under wraps, Saleh covered a number of relevant bases and gave fans plenty to chew on.

One of the most interesting tidbits from his time, though, came regarding the team's collection of veteran assets. Saleh, when asked about Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Sneed specifically, gave an ominously noncommittal answer.

Saleh and Titans Appear Noncommittal to Veterans

Hedging his general newness with the franchise, Saleh shared his desire to learn Tennessee's players in an effort to see what they have.

"We are going to learn our players and see what we have," he said, per Titans beat writer Terry McCormick.

What Tennessee has in reality, at least in Ridley and Sneed, are two long-time contributors who, in the light of a franchise working to rebuild, look like outliers on expiring contracts. Even in the form of Ridley's massive four-year, $92 million dollar deal, Tennessee is out of the woods enough with either to cut ties if they wish to do so.

And again, at their current overarching juncture, the team's reforged identity may be more clearly defined without them. The only catch lies in whether or not Tennessee can replace their contributions in a cap casualty event.

Replacing Semi-Reliable Contributions

To call either Sneed or Ridley reliable regarding their respective times with Tennessee would probably be an overstatement, but each have had their day and, in the least, been experienced bodies on a squad marred by the opposite quality.

Yet with the NFL Draft on the horizon, as well as more cap space than any other team in the league, the Titans are in as good a position as ever to take the leap and outright replace these pieces.

As far as Ridley goes, rumors have already begun to swirl about the Titans' hunt for a receiver in the light of free agency's sunrise. Finding a piece at cornerback to relieve Sneed may end up being a little more complicated - and perhaps risky, if done in the draft - but with Saleh's updated defense should come the abandonment of all that disrupted the last one.

Sneed's off-field legal troubles are enough to necessitate his absence; if Ridley can be soundly replaced in the offseason then he, too, is likely at the end of his rope in Nashville.

