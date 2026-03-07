Titans Should Avoid Signing Travis Etienne in Free Agency

With well under a week remaining until the madness of free agency takes full hold on the NFL, the Tennessee Titans-related news has picked up heat from all sides.

The rumors are raging with a full head of steam and, when the gates do open, the Titans appear ready to make a move.

Thus far, much of the sound around the team has come from players like Wan'Dale Robinson and John Franklin-Myers, both of whom have momentum in Nashville. Although they aren't the only ones that analysts are preemptively assigning to the Titans.

Most recently, Tennessee was forecasted to sign Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. in what would be, all things considered, a puzzling decision.

Taking an Expensive Swing

ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted, among all possible spots, that the Titans are going to be the ones to take a swing at the veteran back, and an expensive swing, at that.

With a projected three-year, $39 million contract, Etienne would take a sizable chunk out of Tennessee's cap space at a position that arguably doesn't even crack their primary carousel of needs. Not only are other options available at RB (we'll get to that), but the Titans have much more serious needs to be met as soon as possible.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefly, Tennessee remains without a reliable wide receiver (see the aforementioned Robinson) or starting center; with highly emphasized gaps at linebacker and in the secondary, too, cashing out on a big-name in the backfield like Etienne simply makes little sense.

To boot, the Titans have already been heavily rumored to be eyeing another back in the NFL Draft, as well. That name, of course, is Jeremiyah Love. Not only is Love shaping up to make a splash in his own right, but he and his expected efficiency would come without a $40 million price tag.

Opting for a Fresh Face

This isn't to say that Etienne wouldn't also be impactful. In fact, coming hot off a seven-touchdown season with more than 1,100 yards, he'll likely be one of the most notable commodities at his position in free agency.

But Tennessee, with the recent signings of veterans such as Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard, have had more than enough negative experience with paying big money for veterans that simply don't pan out in the long run.

With Robert Saleh now at the helm and Jeremiyah Love (potentially) in tow, the team can safely skip over Etienne this time around in favor of more specified signings and an overall balanced roster.

