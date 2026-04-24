Titans GM Mike Borgonzi Just Put on a Masterclass in Misdirection

The Tennessee Titans just made their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say, we were all taken by surprise.

General manager Mike Borgonzi and his crew decided to take Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick. Much discussion was had prior to the draft about getting weapons for Cam Ward, but most assumed that weapon would be running back Jeremiyah Love.

However, Love went off the board at No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals. This was perfectly in line with what most recent mock drafts had, as most experts had settled on the Titans taking linebacker Sonny Styles. Styles was available, but Borgonzi still chose Tate instead, in what has so far been the biggest shock of the first round.

Mike Borgonzi Played the Draft Perfectly

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It needs to be stressed how surprising the Tate pick was. It's not that the Titans don't need a receiver- they definitely do. However, the team also needs an edge rusher, and plenty of people assumed new head coach Robert Saleh would want an off-ball linebacker like Sonny Styles.

For the previous several weeks, almost every mock draft had the Titans selecting Jeremiyah Love. Then, out of nowhere, pretty much every expert switched their pick to Styles at No. 4. I never bought into the Styles hype, because Saleh has had plenty of success with late-round linebackers, and the Titans never had Styles in for a Top 30 visit.

That's not to say I expected Tate, though. I did think receiver was a possibility in the first round, but I assumed that would only be the case in the event of a trade down. Not one mock draft in the Mock Draft Database had the Titans staying at No. 4 and taking Tate, or any other receiver.

In this day and age, it's incredibly impressive to be able to conceal your true plans like Borgonzi did. Even the people who are closest to the team didn't expect Tate to be the pick. This shows that adults are in charge, and they run a tight ship.

But Was Tate the Right Pick?

In my initial reaction piece, I gave the pick an A-. Everybody agreed that the team needed to add weapons for Ward, and Tate was probably the best offensive weapon available at No. 4. The only reason I didn't make it an A+ is that No. 4 is slightly high compared to where Tate was expected to go.

However, it takes two teams to make a trade. Perhaps the Titans WANTED to trade back a few spots, but found no takers. Either way, the New Orleans Saints took fellow receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 8, so there's no guarantee that Tate would've been available if the team traded back anyway.

Tate has WR1 upside. There's no guarantee the Titans could have added a receiver with WR1 upside later in the draft, so this pick makes sense. Just because it was unexpected doesn't mean it was the wrong pick.