Titans Coaching Search Narrows As Finalists Emerge

Scrambling to secure a new head coach during the NFL Playoffs is a stressful scene, especially when a chunk of the available candidates are actively coaching in their current positions throughout the postseason. The Tennessee Titans, casting perhaps the widest net of any franchise perusing the market, have contacted a number of coordinators with bigger fish to fry, at least for now.

Among that bunch was San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who had been more of a low-key, background possibility for Tennessee than anything else. That is, until he and the 49ers were knocked out of the playoffs by a fire-and-brimstone Seattle Seahawks team. All the sudden, Saleh appears to be a major suitor for the Titans' open seat, alongside two other clear finalists.

Saleh, after originally being scheduled to meet with the Titans' brass on an online call, had that gathering canceled in favor of an in-person interview that was moved up to the start of this week. Something, it seems, ticked behind the scenes in Saleh's favor.

Wasting No Time

Multiple Titans targets flying off the board at almost invisible speed in John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski may have something to do with it. But one way or another, Tennessee is wasting no time with Saleh specifically.

Tennessee’s three known HC finalists are Robert Saleh, Matt Nagy and Jeff Hafley. https://t.co/SMDz2N6qGx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, in addition to Saleh, the Titans have Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley also heavily in the mix. Unless another name works into the fold at the last second, Tennessee's soon-to-be new HC certainly appears to be amongst this group.

After having cast that aforementioned wide net, the Titans only ended up with three interviewees on the second, or "next," level, which is a mind-boggling reminder of just how fast these things move, as well as the necessary risk that comes with a long-term choice like this one.

The Titans will have to take a leap (likely in the coming days), and so long as it doesn't involve Nagy, the franchise will be just fine.

Second Chances

In the face of Nagy's struggles continuing as a coordinator after his shortcomings at the top, Saleh and Hafley, both, though especially Saleh, have done the dirty work in their own similar roles to earn a shot at the Titans' higher position.

Saleh, specifically, in the settled ashes of his failed tenure as the New York Jets HC, is ramping up to take on a more promising opportunity with lessons learned and a host of young talent at his disposal.

If these really are the only options in Nashville, the 49ers DC has a strong case as the best bet.

