Titans Must Prioritize Robert Saleh Over Matt Nagy

While, between Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh, neither candidate is exactly perfect, the Tennessee Titans can't afford to give Nagy another chance.

The Titans faithful doesn't seem too keen on a Nagy hire, and rightfully so. His time as the Chicago Bears head coach was a disaster, and one could argue he was carried by Patrick Mahomes during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robert Saleh's head coaching record isn't great either, but he has proven he can lead a winning team time and time again. The Titans know that, and that's exactly why they rescheduled his interview to be in-person and immediately made him one of their three finalists.

Knowing Jeff Hafley is the other finalist and they're interviewing him after the Miami Dolphins do, there's a real chance Hafley doesn't even interview with the Titans again. If this battle truly ends up being Saleh vs. Nagy, the choice is obvious.

Titans Must Hire Robert Saleh

Hear Mike Borgonzi felt good about research on Robert Saleh and wanted to accelerate the process. #Titans



Matt Nagy and Saleh will both visit Monday.



Jeff Haffley is scheduled for Tuesday — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 18, 2026

Even though the Titans were the first team to fire their head coach and had a monstrous head start on everybody, it doesn't seem like any of that is going to matter. A Top 5 draft pick, stellar rookie quarterback and $100 million in cap space would all go to waste if they bring in Nagy over Saleh.

Nagy's 34-33 overall record is better than Saleh's 20-36, but one has to take a step back to look at their situations. There's no one on the planet, even with Aaron Rodgers, that could have lead those New York Jets teams to a winning record.

Sure, Nagy has a pair of playoff games under his belt, but it's not like he won either of them. If someone wants to argue Nagy has two Super Bowl rings compared to Saleh's one, it's easy to point at Nagy's Chiefs missing the playoffs this season while Saleh was able to guide an injury ridden 49ers defense to a playoff win.

Robert Saleh Is The Leader This Team Needs

Sources: The #Titans scheduled an in-person interview with #49ers DC Robert Saleh tomorrow afternoon. He’s a serious candidate, despite not overlapping with GM Mike Borgonzi.



Matt Nagy tomorrow morning. Saleh in the afternoon, plus Jeff Hafley for Tuesday — TEN has its top 3. pic.twitter.com/4U3t1QgaRm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2026

Hiring the right offensive coordinator is everything if Saleh ends up being hired. A dream combination is him and Mike McDaniel, though it seems like the former Miami Dolphins head coach will end up coaching elsewhere.

Either way, the Titans not bringing Mike McCarthy back for a second interview is mind-blowing. They're stuck with three candidates who aren't most teams first option, and that says a lot. If anyone is deserving of a second chance, it's Saleh, not Nagy.

