Titans HC Finalist Takes Other AFC Job

The Tennessee Titans have been in the pursuit of multiple candidates for their next head coaching position this offseason, but missed out on one of their top targets.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Miami Dolphins hired Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their next head coach, following his second interview with the team.

Hafley was one of the three main finalists for the Titans' vacant head coach position, but has chosen another AFC Team, forcing the franchise to look for their next leader.

The Titans moved on from Brian Callahan midway through this season and are still searching for who will fill that role in 2026.

What the Titans Miss out in Hafley

Hafley spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Packers, a return to the NFL after five years at the collegiate level.

The Packers put up some of the best defensive numbers in 2024, allowing the sixth-least yards per game (315.6) and points per game (19.9), plus the seventh-least rushing yards per game (99.4). They also ranked fourth in takeaways with 31, with 17 turnovers and 14 fumble recoveries.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is shown before their game against the Houston Texans Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay didn't have quite the same success in 2025, as an injury to star acquisition Micah Parsons hurt their unit, finishing with the fifth-least takeaways, 11th in passing yards (194.1) and points (21.2), 12th in total yards (311.8) and 16th in rushing yards (117.7) allowed per game.

Hafley also had head coach experience, doing so with Boston College for four seasons from 2020-23, where he finished with a 22-26 overall record and a 12-22 ACC record.

He worked in the NFL for seven straight seasons from 2012-18 as a defensive backs coach, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13, the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15 and the San Francisco 49ers from 2016-18.

The Titans would've benefitted from Hafley as their head coach, at least on defense, as they ranked 25th in points (26.5),19th in yards (345.1) and 21st in passing yards allowed per game.

Tennessee also made the fourth-least takeaways (14) this past season and tied for the third least interceptions (eight).

Who Do the Titans Turn To?

The Titans have two other finalists still available for the position, in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Saleh is currently interviewing for the Titans' job, but if he doesn't get the job, he'll head out to interview for the same role with the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

He has head coaching experience with the New York Jets, spending four seasons there from 2021-24 and ending with a 20-36 record. He has also excelled with the 49ers as their defensive coordinator, building a strong defense in his first stint, 2017-20, and getting to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Nagy was the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018-21, accruing a 34-31 record and losing both playoff games they were in.

He has offensive experience and quarterback Cam Ward could benefit from his tutelage if he got the Titans head coaching job.

