Titans Should Target Rising WR in Draft

After focusing primarily on the defensive side of the ball in free agency (save for a big-ticket Wan'Dale Robinson signing), the Tennessee Titans may be set to pivot to an offensive focus with their capital in the incoming NFL Draft. And, after the arguably obvious Jeremiyah Love selection at No. 4, every subsequent round seems up in the air.

But what seems equally obvious is that, at some interval, the Titans will need to recruit another receiver in addition to Robinson to assist Cam Ward. It takes more than one playmaker to recover a league-worst unit; the Titans' work at wideout has only just begun.

Of the spread of potential options Tennessee could take at the position, the bulk of promise therein seems to float around their No. 35 selection. Within that fray, Washington Huskies receiver Denzel Boston - a recently fast riser - could be the Titans' best bet.

Boston Could be the Best Bet

Boston, at 6'4", 209, is a perfect physical match for Tennessee's need at the pass-catching position, much like some of his draftee counterparts. Although with 11 touchdowns in his last season as a Husky, Boston is a statistical outlier in the best possible way.

As a deep threat for Ward in his sophomore season, Boston certainly appears to fit the structure that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is building around that nexus. If he's available in the early second-round, the Titans shouldn't overthink a prospect with all the intangibles such as Boston.

Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That, though, may end up being the problem. Having climbed in projection following an impressive performance at the combine, the Huskies wideout could end up being seperated from the Titans before the team gets a chance to take him.

To boot, he hasn't yet been brought to Nashville on any sort of pre-draft visit, unlike KC Concepcion, who projects similarly and may be preferred by Tennessee's brass.

Taking What is Available

If the Titans are looking to take a receiver in the second round, it may be a matter of simply taking what they can between the likes of Boston, Concepcion and others. But in the unlikely case that the full field remains on the board, it'd be hard to do better than Boston on paper.

With the size and statistics to fit Tennessee's specific chasm at WR, the soon-to-be rookie is far too sensible a selection to pass on if he's around.

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