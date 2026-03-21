Titans to Host Surging WR Prospect For Pre-Draft Visit

The Tennessee Titans, after securing a pre-draft interview with running back Jeremiyah Love almost immediately after this year's combine, have ever since been favored to land the running back with their fourth overall selection.

While that still appears to hold true, the Titans' most recent visit seems to suggest another offensive target with their subsequent selection, at No. 35.

In spite of signing a wide receiver in free agency, in the form of Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee may remain in search of more pass-catching talent for franchise quarterback Cam Ward. The Titans will have to surround him with more than one lethal weapon if he's to take this team to the promised land, or at least make them competitive again.

According to analyst Ryan Fowler, the Titans are one of four teams that Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion has a visit scheduled with already. The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins make up the rest of the list.

Making Initial Contact

Concepcion, at least from the outside looking in prior to draft night, looks like a fringe possibility to Tennessee. Although he was already a high-profile prospect before the combine, Concepcion's performance therein, paired with a viral personality that everyone seems to adore, has since seen him rise into early second-round, if not mid-to-late first-round, projections.

At that aforementioned No. 35 spot, the Titans can only do so much to keep the WR around. Yet, he may be one of the best at his position, even remotely available to Tennessee after their first pick; it's absolutely worth reaching out at this preemptive stage.

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season with the Aggies, Concepcion grabbed nine touchdowns on 61 receptions, posting 919 yards to boot in what was an alluring run. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, he may be more akin to Robinson than the Titans would like in a new receiver, but Concepcion fits the bill all the same as a promising pass-catcher in a class stacked with varying options.

A Promising Pass-Catcher

So long as Ward gets additional playmaking talent (as well as help on the offensive line), the Titans' retooled offense should fix itself as the 2026-27 season goes on.

Of every possibility up to now, Concepcion may be one of the best packages when both likelihood and fit are factored in. The Titans are smart to jump on a visit with the WR and, come draft night, should certainly call his name if the opportunity presents itself.

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