Titans Getting Second Look at Memphis OT After Pro Day

The Tennessee Titans' overall focus is slowly shifting from free agency to the NFL Draft, as any franchise's does when April rolls around. Although the team continues to sign (mostly depth) players as the final big names are taken off the board, pre-draft visits and rumored fits are the far larger ticket, for the time being.

With their prized fourth overall selection, Tennessee seems to be tracking toward Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. You can reach that conclusion by way of numerous paths, but perhaps the most popular is the same one that took Cam Ward to Nashville last year; both prospects were the Titans' first visit before the event.

Put plainly, who Tennessee is bringing in represents much more than a courtesy. And, in spite of him not being their first visit prior to the draft, offensive lineman Travis Burke paying a visit to the Titans facilities (per Justin Melo) is a telling sign that Tennessee is in on the draftee, at least to an extent.

Tennessee is Seemingly in on Burke

Burke is one of five confirmed Titans visitors, and the only OL in the group. With one of the best run-blocking and overall protection grades in all of college football, respectively (according to PFF), the former Memphis Tiger may be given more reason than one to stay in-state.

Although, it helps that Burke has already been playing football in Tennessee. At 6'9", 315, the local lineman has flown under the radar as far as early-round selections go and, from some angles, could be seen as a likely undrafted free agent.

Memphis offensive lineman Travis Burke (OL09) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

That is, if the Titans let him get there. With selections in rounds 1-6, Tennessee can absolutely reserve a later spot for what would be a promising new playmaker in front of Cam Ward.

Protecting Cam Ward

And Ward, by all means, needs all the help he can get. Having been sacked 55 times as a rookie, the Titans' franchise QB will require signficantly more time in the pocket if he's to take on the role that Robert Saleh and Tennessee want him to.

While he's not the most prolific lineman in this year's draft class, Burke checks about every possible box for a fringe selection. Carmen Bricillo is working to rebuild the offensive line in his first year controlling that unit, and this visit must tie into that promising reclamation effort.

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