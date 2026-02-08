Titans Should Trade for Star Cowboys WR

The Tennessee Titans are anticipated to be major players on the market for new players this upcoming offseason. With the most cap space in the NFL and a recently hired head coach in Robert Saleh at the helm, Nashville is vying for a change in more ways than one.

Although no candidate has taken off as an obvious winner for the Titans in that aforementioned market, the receiver position certainly seems to be a priority as the franchise continues to shape things around Cam Ward under center. And, adjacent to a recent report, Tennessee may be in position to swing the proverbial bat.

"The Cowboys have shown a willingness to trade their stars for significant draft pick compensation. George Pickens' situation will be fascinating to watch, as he'll have no shortage of suitors," Rapoport reported.

On the Market in a Different Medium

After Pickens was initially reported as a potential signee for any team looking to shell out money on a receiver, the Cowboys' being expected to franchise-tag CeeDee Lamb's running mate seemed to quiet those rumors immediately. Yet, not even days later, Pickens apparently remains on the market in a different medium.

While it may have made more sense - and been sizably more plausible - for the Titans to pursue Pickens by way of pure spending, the option remains open for Tennessee to trade for what could end up being the franchise's premier WR for the future going forward.

Further, if Rapoport is right in saying that the Cowboys want draft dough in exchange for Pickens, it wouldn't hurt for Tennessee to at least throw out a "feeler" offer that includes their collection of picks past the fourth overall.

Sweetening the Deal

It almost seems sure that Dallas would be in chase of that high pick. But if the Titans could offer No. 35, No. 66 and, perhaps, future selections or a veteran already in line to be moved, the deal may end up just sweet enough for the Cowboys' front office to bite.

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One way or another, the Titans are in desperate need of another receiver to accompany Ward's development. Although Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike - fellow rookies - have shown flashes of significant promise, bringing in a playmaker closer to his prime may provide Ward with more room to flesh out his own ability without any extra weight.

It's a long offseason, and a move for Pickens may seem outlandish for a Titans team at the very beginning of their new era. But if the mindset for such moves is maintained, Tennessee may eventually take a big enough swing to land a needed talent regardless.

