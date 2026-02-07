Titans' Cam Ward Draws Comparison to Fellow No. 1 Overall Pick

Perhaps the most important aspect of Robert Saleh's hire as head coach of the Tennessee Titans was his ability, as a defensive coach, to take care of quarterback Cam Ward. Ward, following a record-breaking rookie season, has caught the positive attention of not only Titans fans, but big names in and around the league, too.

In an interview with Jared Stillman as the Super Bowl this weekend draws near, former NFL general manager Mike Mayock not only lauded Ward, but compared him to another one of the league's rising stars at the QB position.

"I saw a lot of Caleb Williams in what I saw in Cam Ward this year, in year one," Mayock remarked, comparing Ward's early work to that of a quarterback that just led the Chicago Bears on a semi-miraculous playoff run.

Ward On a Different Level

"When all of the sudden Ben Johnson comes in," Mayock continued, comparing Chicago's previous coaching change to the current one in Tennessee, "and is able to get what he wants out of him [Williams], the man is a different level."

Former NFL GM Mike Mayock says he "saw a lot of Caleb Williams in what I saw in Cam Ward" this year. @SumerSports pic.twitter.com/Ny8evLCj0z — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) February 7, 2026

"Same with Cam Ward. I think if he gets in a system with an infrastructure that protects him... get the most out of him, where the fit is right..." Mayock finished, settling in a place of what may be called "potential confidence" in Ward's growing ability.

Having mentioned offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, too, Mayock's vision for Ward continuing to grow will likely come down to just how effectively Tennessee manages to build around him. Hiring a coach suited just for him was a proper start, but Ward will need a lot more than a voice in a headset to take the Titans to the next level.

Above all else, Ward needs players.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Fitting Ward With Offensive Weapons

That isn't to say that Tennessee has nobody on the offense at the moment. Rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, who came in with Ward, both had their moment on the either end of his passes. Dike specifically made a splash as one of the best special teams guys in the entire NFL.

Still, Ward remains in need of either a steely, consistent veteran presence, or a similarly young, equally explosive playmaker to push the envelope alongside him.

Tennessee has the cap space this offseason to make such a move happen. If Ward is to follow in the aforementioned Williams' general footsteps in leading his team back to postseason competition, he won't be able to do it alone.

