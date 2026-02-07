Titans Legend Takes Shot at L'Jarius Sneed

In the aftermath of the hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach, the Tennessee Titans are in the process of filtering both the staff and roster through his vision. While the former came first (and is now essentially complete), the latter promises a much more complex, thorough overhaul.

Among more obvious needs - such as an EDGE and offensive talent to help Cam Ward - the possibility of addition by subtraction has been a common sentiment among onlookers entering the 2026 offseason. More recently, a former player himself spoke out about making a potential change.

Bulluck, a Titans defensive alumni himself, spoke on the scene at Super Bowl 60, commenting on the current state of the Titans and honing in on one specific issue of his own.

Alumni Holding Players Accountable

"I feel that we have to hold these people more accountable," Bulluck started intensely. "I don't know if we're [Titans] getting L'Jarius Sneed back, but he comes in here gets a bag and, to me, doesn't really show up."

Keith Bulluck SLAMS L'Jarius Sneed: "He comes in here and gets a bag and to me, doesn't really show up. He was a front runner...it looks like 'I'm not playing for this shit." @kbull53 pic.twitter.com/kLQwGVjwtT — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) February 7, 2026

"If you're hurt you're hurt. But it looks like, 'Oh, the team's not doing good, I'm not playing for this s***.' He's not a Jeffery Simmons... those guys that were here, through their tenure, that brought the Titans back to prominence during that time."

Bulluck, in addition to the ever-loyal Simmons, also mentioned fellow former Titans Kevin Byard III and Jurrell Casey as examples of the sort of team-first player that, to him, Sneed has failed to be. As the Titans prepare to make changes, veteran cuts certainly appear to be entrenched in the discussion.

If that comes to fruition, a new need at cornerback will likely open up in the absence of Sneed, who may lead that group of seasoned playmakers out of time in Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck (53) | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking For Long-Term Titans

Bulluck definitely isn't describing the entirety of Tennessee's roster leftover from the Brian Callahan era, but taking his advice in carefully choosing who comes and goes under HC Saleh may be a measure worth taking.

Finding Titans who want to come to Nashville and "play for the name on the front of the jersey," if you will, is the core element of retaining a team full of guys playing for one another. Tennessee has the perfect opportunity to do that under a new head-man.

If that means removing or replacing some names in the process, so be it.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!