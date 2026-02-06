Analyst Says Titans' Cam Ward Will Be Franchise QB

Robert Saleh has officially taken over as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. One of his very first moves, aside from promising a Super Bowl to a long-wanting fanbase, was to immediately bring in an offensive coordinator who could do what he can't in suiting quarterback Cam Ward on the offensive end.

Even with Saleh's hire - a defense-focused move, whichever way you spin it - Ward hasn't once fallen out of sight as Tennessee's intended bastion of competition going forward. Not only is this sentiment alive and well in Nashville, but the experts around the scene seem to feel the same way.

In an interview on the scene at Super Bowl 60 with The Sick Pocast, NFL Analyst Chris Simms shared his love for the aforementioned Ward, lauding his efforts in spite of the Titans' overall struggles. To boot, he assured fans that their team has found the franchise's future in the soon-to-be second year QB.

A Big Time Franchise Quarterback

"I'm a huge Cam Ward fan," Simms gushed, "I don't give a d*** what the record was or what the stats were. Cam Ward is gonna work. He's going to be a big time franchise quarterback."

Chris Simms is a HUGE Cam Ward fan!



"I'm a huge Cam Ward fan. I don't give a damn what the record was or what the stats were. Cam Wards gonna work. He's going to be a big time franchise quarterback"#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/12GdpZAyiC — The Sick Podcast - Talking Titans (@SickPodTitans) February 6, 2026

'That's why you saw a number of coaches kind of want the Tennessee Titans job," Simms continued, suggesting the young signal caller played a big part in Tennessee's opening being more sought after than initially expected.

"Not a long around him to help him out, but it's more about the look test... he's got a special arm, he knows and has a natural feel for the position. I'd be shocked if it doesn't work."

To Simms, it seems, the only stopper between Ward and full-on greatness is the pending supporting cast that Tennessee surrounds him with. And, with the roomiest cap space in the NFL and a number of signing/trade prospects on the market, the Titans have no excuse when it comes to giving Ward the tools he needs.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) chats with wide receiver James Proche II (13) (obscured) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Equipping Cam Ward

Additionally, the Titans could always use their fourth overall pick on a piece of offensive talent; that is, if the expectation that said selection will be used for defensive purposes doesn't pan out.

Still, Tennessee has all the resources to build around Ward. With a new HC and surrounding staff in place, that path seems to be the next one naturally taken. It's time for Titans football to escape the rebuilding phase and reach for the stars.

Ward is the key to that. All that's left to do is turn it.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!