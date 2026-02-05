Titans Should Pursue Cowboys Star WR in Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans hiring a new head coach has outright dominated headlines (rightfully so) over the past two weeks. As Robert Saleh took the helm and, in subsequent moves, worked to fill out a staff of coordinators and assistant coaches, other team-relevant news fell out of the limelight.

In addition to quarterback Cam Ward recovering from his shoulder injury well ahead of when Tennessee will need him back on the field, the Titans' cap space has emerged as one of the franchise's most unique, crucial assets, only because they're projected to end up with more in that regard than any other team in the NFL.

With the number potentially ballooning as high as $100 million (given adjustments), it's safe to say that the Titans have no excuse not to bolster what was an underwhelming roster last season, at least to some extent. Saleh and his staff have to spend, and on the horizon is an eye-catching wide receiver that could be open to a new home.

Paying Up for Pickens

A current Dallas Cowboy, coming off a nine touchdown (tied for eigth in the league) and 1,429 receiving yards (third) season, is a serious candidate to become Ward's primary wideout. While the initial expecation was - and may still be - that he'd return to Dallas, the projected price to franchise tag George Pickens is floating barely below the $30 million mark.

That's a lot of money for any team, though especially for Dallas. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys are more than $31 million in the negative when it comes to their own cap space. When compared to Tennessee's aforementioned ceiling, the difference is crucial when it comes to bank-breaking playmakers like Pickens.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Pickens, if he were to feel out free agency and give the Titans a should, would be set up to immediately take over as "the guy;" not only at receiver, but on offense in general.

Becoming "The Guy"

Aside from Ward under center, Tennessee's current offense is chock-full of unproven, developing pieces and a cast of weary veterans that would surprise if they stuck around by the start of next season.

In his first year, Saleh needs to make a splash beyond the impressive staff he's already put together. In Pickens, you get a receiver on a meteoric rise who has already proven that he can hang with the best, sharing a field with CeeDee Lamb in Dallas.

In Nashville, the gridiron would be his and his alone. All that's left to wonder is exactly how much money matters to a franchise in need when winning, and winning big, is on the line.

