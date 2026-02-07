Titans Have Ties to Free Agent RB

Perhaps the main story floating in and around the Tennessee Titans franchise ahead of the incoming offseason is the team's league-most cap space. With just under $100 million to potentially spend - according to recent reports - Tennessee's mission to build around quarterback Cam Ward isn't a matter of having money to spend; rather, it's how to spend it.

Currently harboring a host of potential veteran cuts on the roster, the Titans are primed to make space under new head coach Robert Saleh in order to bring in a renewed batch of talent to lead his team in the first year. Among those veterans, perhaps the most likely release is running back Tony Pollard.

Interestingly enough, a highly-touted rusher is currently spinning wheels on the free agency market. Breece Hall, on the New York Jets for the time, may not only be the most prolific back in the field; he's been coached by the aforementioned Saleh before. A reunion in Tennessee makes sense on multiple levels.

A Reunion in Tennessee

Pollard, between inconsistent health and relatively subpar performance - approaching the 30-year mark as he gave-and-took touches with backup Tyjae Spears - has long been looked at as an option for release.

Hall, on the other hand, is in the perfect position to escape what has been a rebuild almost as bad, if not worse, than what the Titans endured prior to Saleh. At just 24 himself, the best of Hall's days as a primary option in the backfield may still be ahead of him.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

And, in Tennessee, he'd be walking into an opportune scenario for any offensive playmaker. Few teams following a 3-14 campaign could have as much to offer as the one in Nashville.

An Opportune Scenario

Boasting a second-year Cam Ward coming off a record-setting rookie season, as well as recently hired Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator - a QB guru and arguably the most sought-after OC candidate of the ongoing cycle - the bones of the Titans' offense are as sturdy as any.

Pair Hall with Ward and the still-expected update at receiver, however Tennessee decides to go about that, and you've got the beginnings of a core that could move mountains in the AFC South.

Between his connections in New York as they relate to Saleh's time there, in addition to his own potential and fit in Tennessee's new system, Hall seems like an obvious plug-in for the Titans' overhauled team.