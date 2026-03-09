Titans Sign Former Saints CB Alontae Taylor

The Tennessee Titans have had an explosive beginning to free agency, signing stars like wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and defensive end John Franklin-Meyers, as well as key depth pieces like tight end Daniel Bellinger and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. However, despite a busy day, the Titans seem far from done as they add another key piece to their defense.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on social media, the Titans have cornerback signed Aontae Taylor, who spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints since New Orleans drafted him in 2022. Taylor will sign a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $42 million guaranteed.

The #Titans aren’t done, they’ve agreed to terms with CB Alontae Taylor, as the former #Saints star moves on.



He gets a 3-year deal worth $60M with $42M fully guaranteed in a deal done by Trevon Smith of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/SvwbmMPvBl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

The $14 million per year guaranteed salary puts Taylor firmly where Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer predicted top cornerbacks would land in free agency. The Titans also added former New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott to the secondary on the first day of free agency, indicating an aggressive defensive approach under new head coach Robert Saleh.

Titans Get Versitle Corner in Alontae Taylor

Taylor, a Tennessee native, will now be the Titans' top cornerback. He ranks fourth in pass break ups since entering the league in 2022 and has experience at the NFL level on the inside, though primarily played at nickelback in 2025.

Throughout his career, Taylor has 293 tackles (215 solo, 78 assists) and seven sacks. He played all 17 games last year for New Orleans, including one game against the Titans where he recorded nine tackles (seven solo, two assists) in the Saints' 34-26 victory.

Taylor is certainly confident in his abilities, going on Sirius XM's NFL channel before the beginning of free agency to assert himself as the best corner on the market.

"I'm one of the best free-agent players coming out," Taylor said. "I definitely feel like I'm the best free-agent corner coming out. Just that versatility, man. Being able to play inside, play outside, and be able to help any team at whatever they need. Feeling like I could possibly be that CB1 for a team, and if I ever have to go into the slot to guard your best receiver who you move into the slot, I've shown that I can go in there and play comfortably."

"I feel like I bring a lot of attributes to the table," he continued. "Like I said before, I do feel like I'm one of those best guys available, and I feel like a lot of teams out there feel the same way."

