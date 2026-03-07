Titans Tied to Three WRs in Free Agency Plan

The Tennessee Titans' desperate need for a go-to wide receiver has, up to now, almost completely overshadowed the rest of their affairs in the lead-up to free agency.

With quarterback Cam Ward being widely regarded as the franchise's face, giving him an arsenal of helpful weapons (or even one weapon) as he continues to develop is plainly crucial.

As a result, a number of potential avenues have had light shown on them for the Titans, and, further, the team has been tied to a number of names for a number of reasons already.

The ones that stand out amongst the fray are Wan'Dale Robinson, Alec Pierce and Jauan Jennings. NFL Draft analyst Chad Forbes, in a post those three on X (Twitter), highlighted the trio as one that Tennessee should be involved with at this current, pre-free agency juncture.

A Trio With Ties

If any of these three standout players is worthy of a specific, individual highlight - at least as far as the news around them goes - it's Wan'Dale Robinson. The New York Giants wideout has generated by far and away the most Titans-related smoke of anyone on the market.

Between his experience with Tennessee offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to reports that signal mutual interest between the two parties, many expect the Titans' search for a pass-catcher to end here.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But one look at Jennings, on the other hand, promises that more could be at play. Not only is Jennings a Tennessee native, but the free agent receiver, following a scorching nine-touchdown season with the San Francisco 49ers, fits Tennessee's bill well enough as a veteran guy with proven gas left in the tank.

You've got those two arguments leading the pack, although Pierce's case is one of pure sensible fit and rising star potential. Now that he's set to hit the market, it seems the Titans' previously reported notice of the Indianapolis Colts certainly won't dissipate.

A Fast Conclusion

Even if Robinson remains the perceived favorite of the three, free agency is perhaps the fastest-changing, most contingent period in all the offseason. Not only does money play a massive part, but before a player is brought in, a team must be willing to meet his needs just the same as he meets theirs.

Between Robinson, Jennings and Pierce, it looks likely that one will end up in a Titans uniform.

Which one actually does, though, will come down to a lot more than the personal preference of those behind the scenes in Nashville. Free agency is now closer than ever, and this process could go as quickly as it comes.

