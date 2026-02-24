Titans Tease New Uniforms and Release Date

With the NFL Combine kicking off this week, serving as a sort of precursor to the NFL Draft, the league's current news is mostly revolving around rookies. Who's participating, who isn't, and who, among those players, are the Tennessee Titans targeting ahead of their handful of selections?

Yet, another theme has arisen regarding the Titans specifically. In addition to all the combine-related noise, Tennessee's long-spread rumors of an aesthetic update have come to an official head.

After images of Nashville-centric billboards teasing a potential Titans rebrand were spread around the team's fanbase online to start an already eventful week, the franchise themselves have turned around and posted the billboard graphic online to seemingly confirm their new look and visual scheme coming next month.

An Apparent Titans Confirmation

"A New Chapter Begins," posted the Titans' official account on X (Twitter), accompanied by the aforementioned graphic. Featuring light blue threads with three navy blue stars in-focus, the Titans' first real hint at their branding overhaul seems to be relatively congruent with their current color scheme.

To boot, in light of the team's logo that was apparently leaked by Fanatics online earlier this month, the navy blue clashes with what looked to be light blue and red primaries. Then again, it's all been speculation up until now - the Titans' own announcement should be the start of a different discussion.

A New Chapter Begins. pic.twitter.com/aRr016MfbF — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 24, 2026

In addition to the colors and stars, the bottom of the image bears the date "03.12.26" Assuming this is the team's intended reveal date for their updated threads, Titans fans are barely two weeks out from getting a full grasp on what the visual aspect of the team's rebuild is going to mean.

To boot, getting a look at the new jerseys that early should allow the franchise to complete their rebrand in the public eye prior to the draft in April. By then, Tennessee should be completely redone.

The Visual Aspect of a Rebuild

It's news like this that gets fans through an offseason ahead of, for Tennessee specifically, what is an overwhelmingly exciting season set to kick off this fall.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With Robert Saleh taking over at the top and an entire new look seemingly about to set over the franchise, the team's commitment to fresh successes and burying old evils has never been clearer.

The NFL Combine and Draft both remain first on the order of business, but it'll be hard for the Titans faithful not to get distracted by their potential ability to switch up their wardrobe by the middle of next month.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!