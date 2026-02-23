Three WRs Titans Should Watch Ahead of Combine

The 2026 NFL Combine/Draft one-two punch for the Tennessee Titans is shaping up to be one for the books. The Robert Saleh hire that precedes it feels like the franchise's first breath of fresh air following the still-debated firing of Mike Vrabel.

Now, with Saleh's staff having been filled out and the team's general needs being agreed upon by various analysts and their mock drafts, the time for the Titans to scout talent and begin to favor names, at least somewhat, is upon us.

The combine has officially arrived in the form of its usual week-long fashion. Towards the weekend specifically, players will take the field; regarding Tennessee's hunt for a wide receiver to accompany Cam Ward, three options stand out as ones to watch in advance.

Carnell Tate

Of the trio, Tate seems like the least likely of the bunch. This isn't because he's a definite goner by the time Tennessee selects at No. 4 overall, but because that opening appears more likely to benefit the defensive side of the ball.

But if the Titans do go offense and surprise their top-pick counterparts, Tate stands out as perhaps the best receiver in his class.

Logging nine touchdowns and 875 yards through the air, Tate more than doubled his scoring rate from his sophomore campaign the year prior (4). To boot, leading up to the Buckeyes' ultimately season-ending matchup with Miami, he was averaging 83.8 receiving yards per contest, good for seventh among his Power 4 colleagues.

The wideout appears ready for league-play, and the Titans should at least keep tabs on him at the combine showcase.

Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brazzell, while not as highly-touted as Tate, has equally impressive statistics (having broken the 1,000 yard metric) and a frame that begs a team to take an early chance on him.

He's not a threat at No. 4, but the Titans' subsequent, No. 35 overall selection looks much more fitting for a potential swing on the Tennessee Volunteer. At 6'5", 200, this is a rookie that could instantly be plugged into the Titans offense as their go-to big-play, deep threat sort of option, even if that posits a potentially streaky reputation to start.

That is, assuming he realizes his potential. But that's a universal risk taken at any position.

Chris Bell

If Brazzell isn't the preference and Tennessee indeed opts to spend their first pick on a defender, another, perhaps more reliable option is available in the form of Louisville Cardinal Chris Bell.

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Also having logged nine scores, alongside his counterparts on this list (with a yardage count between the two of them), Bell makes a unique case as a stockier, more well-rounded threat, at 6'2" 220. Much like Brazzell, he may very well be available to Tennessee come No. 35 and, at that juncture, the Titans could end up choosing between frames and collegiate systems.

No matter the scouting and how good a player looks at the combine, drafting a receiver, especially to pair them with a rookie passer, is far from a surefire success. These options, among the vast lot of them this year, at least seem to provide Tennessee with a bedrock of potential comforts when the time comes to make a choice.

