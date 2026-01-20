Titans Could Still Hire Mike McDaniel After Robert Saleh Deal

Even though they just locked up Robert Saleh as their new head coach, there's a chance the Tennessee Titans could still bring in Mike McDaniel.

There's a mutual respect between those two coaches that can't be found anywhere else. Knowing McDaniel is on the market for a boatload of teams to still be their head coach, it's worth noting he did interview for the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator opening.

NFL reporter Connor Hughes was told Saleh has always wanted to take McDaniel with him wherever he went. For what it's worth, the two did work together in San Francisco.

Titans fans know this is a dream match made in heaven. With Saleh's defensive mindset and McDanile's abilities on offense, this could be exactly what they need to turn the team around.

Robert Saleh on Mike McDaniel

Here’s Robert Saleh on Mike McDaniel. Pretty much reflective of how all the guys in that group of coaches feel. pic.twitter.com/euNCwYANxm — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2022

Albert Breer posted an old video where Saleh raved about McDaniel as a coach to social media.

"He is phenomenal. His absolute mindset, the way he creates things, his creativity, his outside the box thinking, his ability to communicate with people, he's as good as they get," he said.

"He's been with Kyle [Shanahan] longer than any of us have... He's been there since, he and I were QC's sitting across from each other with the Houston Texans back in '06. He's brilliant and he's every bit deserving of being a head coach. I would not like him to come to the division but if it happens so be it," Saleh added.

That video was from February 6, 2022, but it's still an important piece to the puzzle. Obviously, the Titans still need an offensive coordinator and Saleh will have a huge say in that hire. If he has his way, McDaniel will be joining him in Tennessee.

Cam Ward and Mike McDaniel Would Make Magic

There was talk early on that Robert Saleh, had he gotten another head coaching opportunity, wanted to take Mike McDaniel with him as offensive coordinator, I'm told.



The two worked together in San Francisco.



We'll see if that happens.



That would do wonders for the #Titans. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 20, 2026

McDaniel could only do so much in Miami to hide Tua Tagovailoa's flaws. Sure, Ward is far from perfect, but he did basically everything you could ask out of a rookie quarterback.

There have been a ton of huge year one to year two jumps in the NFL recently, look no further than the likes of Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Drake Maye. Ward could easily be the next in line, and bringing in a coach like McDaniel would unleash the best in him.

Titans fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet as there are still a ton of opportunities for McDaniel to become a head coach, but Saleh will certainly try to do some convincing and bring him to Tennessee.

