Viral Comparison Shows Dire State Of Titans WR Room
While not all of the blame can be placed on rookie quarterback Cam Ward, this viral comparison shows just how bad the Tennessee Titans passing game has been. When looking at one receiver in particular, he has two more touchdowns and nearly more yards than the entire Titans receiving room combined.
Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba currently has 63 receptions for 1,041 yards with five touchdowns. As for the Titans receivers, they combine for 1,052 yards and just three touchdowns. Obviously, this isn't including tight ends Chig Okonkwo and Gunner Helm.
Dire State Of Titans WR Room
One of the main reasons the Titans numbers are so bad is the simple fact that Ward has no one to throw to. Veteran wideout Calvin Ridley hasn't played in weeks, and the only game he did anything noteworthy was in the Titans lone win. If they could get that production out of him more often, things would be different.
Once again, this all goes back to Ward. He hasn't had much of an offensive line, and the Titans run-game has been abysmal. Clearly, nothing is working on offense. In his past few games, Ward has been throwing to rookie wideouts and Elic Ayomanor has proven to be a rather unreliable target.
When Ayomanor isn't dropping the ball, he shows just how explosive he can be. Chimere Dike is primarily a return man, but the team has had to rely on him more often with Ridley out. Now that they no longer have Tyler Lockett, it's been even more of a mess. It's not like Lockett was doing much anways, but he was still a veteran presence that could've helped get Ward on track.
Titans Current Stats
Of the Titans 1,052 yards from receivers, Ayomanor leads the way with 323. Keep in mind, he's played three more games than Ridley and only has 33 more receiving yards. Ridley, who's averaging 48.3 yards per game, is second with 290 receptions. Ridley has proven to be a much more efficient WR as his 18.1 yards per reception is far better than Ayomanor's 12.4.
To put those numbers into perspective, JSN is averaging 115.7 yards per game. Dike's 21.6 yards per game average means that JSN is averaging more yards per game than the Titans top receivers combined. Also, Smith-Njigba is only 23-years old. The Seahawks have one of the best receivers in the entire NFL, and he's only in his third year in the league. Tennessee needs to take notes as drafting a player of his caliber can change an entire franchise around.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!