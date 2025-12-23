Two Titans Make 2026 Pro Bowl Roster

While the Tennessee Titans would've loved to send more players to the Pro Bowl, they're more than happy with the two that are going to San Francisco.

Knowing there's no chance of them playing in Levi's Stadium for the Super Bowl, this is a great consolation prize for kick returner Chimere Dike and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Obviously, this is Dike's first pro bowl. The rookie wide receiver leads the league in all purpose yards, so it was a no brainer to have him honored. As for Simmons, he'll be making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

Chimere Dike Was A No Brainer

The league leader in all purpose yards is a rookie who began his collegiate career at Wisconsin. Dike has taken the league by storm with his punt and kick returns. At this point, teams have realized that it's in their best interest not to give him a shot at making a return.

Dike, 23, was the Titans No. 103 overall draft pick. Even though fellow WR Elic Ayomanor was drafted behind him, Dike has proved his worth as far more than just a receiver. If anything, the team is better off not using him as a wideout once they have more options.

Currently, he leads the league with 2,269 total yards. He remains ahead of Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson who is currently the only other player with over 2,000 yards. Of those 2,269, 1,535 are kick return yards. With just 341 receiving yards on the season, it's great to see Dike honored as part of the Pro Bowl's special teams unit.

Jeffery Simmons Makes Case For Best DT In The League

NFL 2026 Pro Bowl defensive selections:



Defensive Ends

NFC: Aidan Hutchinson, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons

AFC: Will Anderson Jr., Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett



Interior DL

NFC: Jalen Carter, Leonard Williams, Quinnen Williams

AFC: Zach Allen, Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons… https://t.co/8jsoSYGCuH pic.twitter.com/Ql5pKN6PqZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2025

Being on a three-win team is doing him no favors, but Simmons has made it clear time and time again there's no place he'd rather be. Simmons is a firm believer in rookie quarterback Cam Ward, someone who has truly turned it around in these last three weeks.

With two wins in their last three games, Simmons is an integral part of this defense. To say they'd be nothing without him wouldn't be an understatement. The national media, who knows absolutely nothing about the Titans, can only point out just how big of an asset he is to this team.

Simmons previously made the Pro Bowl in 2021-22, and 2024. His fourth appearance comes on the heels of a tremendous season where he's secured 58 total tackles, but more impressively, a career high nine sacks.

