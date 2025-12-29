Titans Offense Soars Despite Loss to Saints

The Tennessee Titans, following last week's dominant win over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, held a fourth quarter lead against the New Orleans Saints in a game that would have broken their multi-year streak without back-to-back victories. Unfortunately, in all too familiar fashion, Tennessee collapsed late, ultimately losing the duel at Nissan Stadium 34-26.

Now 3-13, the Titans' recent stretch of promising football failed to get them over the hump against a team that, similarly, has shown a strong stretch of improvement late in the year. 4-0 over the last month of competition, the Saints came out on top as a team with ever-so-slightly more experience and cohesion.

All the same, Tennessee didn't leave the loss with nothing to take with them. In the face of the final, disappointing tally on the scoreboard, the Titans' offense continued to show heavy flashes of excellence. Led, as always, by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the scoring unit showed out in front of a terribly patient crowd that still awaits a successful, paid-in-full rebuild.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leaving With Something

In addition to scoring 20+ points for the fourth week in a row - an achievement that, earlier this season, would have appeared almost entirely impossible for the current roster - the aforementioned Ward once again posted multiple touchdowns (2) without tossing a turnover in return.

The first-year signal caller's continued consistency is something to hang onto for a franchise still in relative limbo; that is, until a new head coach is brought in to lead the team out of their current, ever-sinking position on an overall scale.

Cam Ward is a magician 🪄



NOvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3xKTWruCgB — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Whoever that hire ends up being, his ability to both develop and control Tennessee's bevy of young talent will be crucial to the hopeful, longstanding success that accompanies him. And it isn't only Ward that he'll have to worry about.

Bevy of Young Talent

Rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike, for example, set the NFL rookie record in the loss to the Saints for the most all-purpose yards in a season, overtaking Tim Brown.

Brown's initial mark was 2,317, set all the way back in 1988. To say that the Titans have something special in Ward, Dike and company would be a dire understatement. All the pieces are here and regardless of their loss, it's clear that the future is very bright in Tennessee.

Titans fans should keep their heads up. If the right hire is made, all this losing can't go on for much longer.

