Titans’ Cam Ward Needs Weapons to Take Next Step

The Tennessee Titans, in the midst of their number of made moves this offseason that are sure to shake the roster and team identity both, have not lost sight of the player that their entire operation is built around: Cam Ward.

The soon-to-be second-year quarterback has been the nexus of the front office's decision-making since Brian Callahan was fired. Ward had a say in the head coaching process that led to Robert Saleh's hire, and since has been mentioned and featured in a variety of manners as the Titans have filled out their staff and roster accordingly.

Heading into his sophomore season, Ward is expected to take a serious leap. After a more than promising finish to his rookie campaign, the signal caller will have to keep climbing in order for the Titans to be anywhere near as good as they want to be in Saleh's first year behind the wheel.

As Many Weapons

For Ward to do that, Tennessee has to surround him with enough playmaking talent to put the light through the prism. In the words of Dan Orlovsky on NFL Live:

“The most important thing in Tennessee this year is for Cam Ward to take a big step… The best way for that to happen, put as many good offensive weapons around him.” Thankfully for Ward, the Titans have already done this; or, at least, they've started to.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the free agency acquisition of Wan'Dale Robinson, Ward's wide receiver room got a serious upgrade in the form of a pass-catcher who may still have his prime in front of him. With ties to Brian Daboll's offense and on the heels of a 1,000-yard, four-touchdown run, Robinson looks to be an ideal fit in Tennessee, and his addition should go a long way in elevating Ward going forward.

But he can't be the only one. The Titans still have ground to make up on the offensive end.

Robinson, but not Robinson Alone

Whether that extra help comes in the form of another free agent route-runner or Jeremiyah Love in the draft (the latter looks more and more likely by the day), the Titans simply have to be sure to keep stacking talent next to Ward, one way or another.

That, and the team should make sure he doesn't get sacked 55 times this year. But so long as Ward is protected and properly furnished, the early-career QB has all the makings of a name that could go down in Titans history.

That all starts, it seems, this fall.

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