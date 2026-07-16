NFL Execs and Coaches Give Titans' Amani Hooker Extra Motivation for 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans have gone through a plethora of roster overhauls over the last few years, but one constant amid all the changes is safety Amani Hooker.

Tennessee selected Hooker in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Iowa product is the longest-tenured player on the team's roster, along with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. In seven seasons, Hooker has started 67 games, snagging 12 interceptions and knocking down 39 passes.

Hooker is an integral part of the Titans' defense and a key veteran voice for Robert Saleh's squad. However, the 28-year-old should have a major chip on his shoulder this season.

Amani Hooker Fails to Land Spot in Top-10 Safety Rankings

ESPN has been surveying NFL coaches, executives, and scouts on the top ten players at each position, along with honorable mentions and others receiving votes.

The safety list has just been revealed, and Hooker failed to make the top ten or honorable mention section. The Titans' safety did receive some votes, but was on the lower end of that list as well.

It's not a surprise that Hooker didn't garner much attention from league personnel. The former fourth-round pick had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, as Hooker failed to tally an interception and struggled in coverage at times.

However, Hooker did play a career-high 16 games, was a solid run defender, and committed just one penalty, so 2025 wasn't a complete failure for the experienced safety.

If Hooker wants to earn more respect and elevate to the top tier of safeties, he needs to post more ball production. Hooker had five interceptions just two years ago in 2024, so the Minnesota native has shown that he is capable of being a dynamic ballhawk.

Overall, Hooker has a lot to prove in 2026 after a down year last season. If Hooker can bounce back and Kevin Winston Jr. can take a step forward in his second season, there's a chance the Titans could field one of the better safety duos in the league.