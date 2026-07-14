Tyjae Spears' Comments Prove Vibes are Changing for Tennessee Titans

We all know that the Tennessee Titans have been down for a few seasons now. In the last two seasons combined, the team has just six total wins.

If it's hard for fans, you know it's hard for the players. Tyjae Spears was drafted in 2023, and he's been a part of just 12 wins since then. However, the vibes seem different now, and Spears' recent comments are proof of that.

Tyjae Spears Says Titans will have Winning Record

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) flies into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since coming into the league, Spears has been a nice change of pace option for the Titans. The running back had his best season as a rookie, rushing for 453 yards and also catching 52 passes for 385 yards.

New head coach Robert Saleh already mentioned that Spears will play a big role in 2026, and the running back recently made it clear he's tired of the losing.

"Eventually something has to change, and this is the year, " Spears said. "We have a new logo, and a lot of new things around here. So we're going to have a winning record this year."

That's a bold statement from Spears, but it's the kind of attitude the Titans need. For the last few seasons, the vibes just haven't been good, and it seemed like there wasn't much excitement or belief. However, with Saleh's staff and a bunch of new players, it's clear that that's not the case anymore.

If Spears thinks the Titans are going to have a winning record, then other players likely do too. To me, it seems clear that that mindset is being pushed by the new staff. Sure, it's been a rough few seasons, but changes can happen fast in this league. When players start to believe, special things can happen.

Can Titans Actually have a Winning Record?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may seem like a stretch to say the Titans will have a winning record after winning just three games last year. However, is it really that unrealistic?

Looking at the schedule, the Titans could end up being favored in two of their first three games, against the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively. The team also has what should be winnable games against the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, and Las Vegas Raiders. Assume the Titans win those five games, split their division games, and win one they aren't expected to? That would result in a winning record.

It's going to take some luck, but it's certainly not impossible. Look at the Washington Commanders for example. In 2023, the Commanders went 4-13. Then, with a new quarterback and coaching staff, the team won 12 games in 2024 and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

I think Saleh is a good coach, and with a young, talented roster, the coach can get some good results. We know how good this defense can possibly be, and if Cam Ward plays up to his potential, Spears will be proven right in 2026.