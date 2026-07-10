Tennessee Titans land among NFL's worst in latest power rankings

The Tennessee Titans went through a mini-franchise overhaul this offseason, as the team has a plethora of new starters on both sides of the ball and a new coaching staff led by head coach Robert Saleh.

Tennessee is banking on these offseason changes to pay dividends and lead to improvements in 2026. The Titans have posted four straight double-digit-loss seasons, including consecutive seasons with 14 defeats in 2024 and 2025.

The Titans should take a step in the right direction this year, but the latest NFL power rankings show the franchise still has a long way to go.

Bleacher Report ranks Titans among NFL's worst

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport liked what the Titans did this offseason by bringing in weapons for quarterback Cam Ward and upgrading a lackluster defense.

However, Davenport still placed Tennessee at No. 28 in his power rankings and believes a seven-win season would be a success for Saleh's group. The only teams worse than the Titans on the list were the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins.

"Camp will be about all these pieces coming together, and there's nowhere to go but up for the Titans. How far up is another matter. Seven wins would be a success in 2026," Davenport wrote.

Why Bleacher Report's ranking of the Titans is fair

The Titans have all the tools necessary to be a playoff team in 2026, but as of right now, Davenport's ranking of the team is completely fair and justifiable. Tennessee has done nothing but lose over the last few years, and recent performance has to play a part in these rankings.

Before the Titans can move up and become a playoff contender in a loaded AFC, we need to see how this new-look team looks through the first few weeks of the 2026 season, especially Ward and Brian Daboll's offense. Saleh and Gus Bradley's defense should be tenacious and physical right out the gate, but it remains to be seen whether they are capable of willing Tennessee to wins early in the year if the offense does start slow.

Nevertheless, there's no denying that the Titans are poised to take some type of leap this season. That could come in the form of a few extra wins or even a playoff berth. Depending on what the leap looks like, Tennessee has the potential to skyrocket in the power rankings in just a couple of months from now.