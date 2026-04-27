3 Titans Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The Tennessee Titans look much different from the way they did a week ago. The team selected eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft, and then added several quality undrafted free agents after the draft concluded.

Over 20 players have been added to the roster over the last few days, which means there will be some veterans who will have a hard time sticking around for the 2026 season. On Sunday, we predicted who the team's starters could be, so today, let's predict three veterans who could be on the chopping block due to the talented rookies added.

LB Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) and defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrate a big stop against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As soon as the Titans drafted linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., I wrote about the possible repercussions for veteran Cody Barton. Barton signed a three-year deal with the Titans last offseason, and the hope was that he would lock down a linebacker spot for the next few seasons.

Instead, Barton disappointed in 2025. The veteran handled run defense well and racked up a ton of tackles, but he was wildly inconsistent in pass coverage. The team could save some money by trading Barton this summer, and that outcome becomes even more likely if Hill stands out in camp.

It's probably more likely for Barton to be kept around as a backup than outright cut or traded, but you never know. Perhaps another team is willing to offer a late-round pick for Barton, and the Titans are comfortable starting Hill and Cedric Gray. This is more about having high expectations for Hill than it is about Barton, but he could be a victim of the numbers game.

WR Bryce Oliver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) leaves the field after the Titans’ 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Oliver has been a great story. The receiver went undrafted out of Youngstown State in 2024, but has managed to stick around in Nashville since then, bouncing on and off the active roster. Oliver has earned plenty of praise in the past for his work ethic, but that may not be enough to keep him around for a third season.

We can pretty much guarantee that Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike are all making the roster. That means there are likely only going to be one or two spots up for grabs. Oliver will have to beat out K.J. Osborn, Xavier Restrepo, Lance McCutcheon, and standout UDFA Tyren Montgomery.

I believe Montgomery is talented enough to make this roster. Even if Montgomery doesn't do it, though, Osborn or Restrepo could easily beat out Oliver. I'm not counting Oliver out, but I wouldn't bet on him sticking around.

RG Cordell Volson

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The offensive line battles will be incredibly interesting to watch this summer. The Titans drafted center Pat Coogan and guard Fernando Carmona over the weekend, and don't be surprised if both factor into the mix immediately.

The Titans also added center Austin Schlottmann and guard Cordell Volson in free agency, and 2025 pick Jackson Slater is still around as well. What if Coogan, Slater, or Carmona impress and win the right guard job? It's also possible the team still reunites with Kevin Zeitler, who remains unsigned.

Volson missed the entire 2025 season and only inked a one-year deal with the Titans, so it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't crack the final roster. Coogan, Slater, and Carmona all have potential and if Zeitler is re-signed, the team could prefer to keep the three young backups instead of Volson.