One Tennessee Titan Under Immense Pressure to Perform in 2026

Last offseason, it was clear that the Tennessee Titans needed to get better at left tackle. There weren't a ton of options, though, and the Titans felt like they had to pay up to get a serviceable player.

The end result was giving Dan Moore Jr. a massive four-year, $82 million contract. Moore was coming off a mediocre 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Titans clearly felt like Moore was the best option at the time.

In 2025, Moore ended up playing and starting in 16 games for the Titans, and the results weren't disastrous. Moore received a 61.9 overall PFF grade, which ranked 62nd out of 89 qualified tackles. The veteran was slightly better in pass protection than run blocking, and he was dinged for eight sacks allowed.

The problem is, the Titans are paying Moore like one of the best tackles in the league, not just a serviceable one. It's clear that, entering the second season of the pact, Moore needs to be better and more reliable.

Moore Named Most Overpaid Tackle in League

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (75) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently identified the most overpaid player at each position. For offensive tackle, Moton with Moore and his $20 million salary for the 2026 season.

"Under a new coaching staff, Moore has a blank slate, but he hasn't shown much progress to indicate imminent improvement in pass protection," said Moton. "Among tackles, Moore's contract ranks 14th in cash earnings this year, but it's third in cap hits behind All-Pros Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell. He won't have any guaranteed money left on his deal after the 2026 season. Barring a strong turnaround, expect Tennessee to release him next offseason."

It is a little crazy to think that Tristan Wirfs and Penei Sewell are the only tackles with higher cap hits, because obviously Moore isn't on their level. However, the Titans would likely just be happy with a reliable starter at this point.

It's hard not to see Moore as overpaid right now. He's being paid like a top five left tackle in the game when he wasn't even close to that in 2025. It would be very nice if Moore could play better in 2026, though, because the Titans have enough question marks on the line.

Moore Entering Crucial 2026 Season

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA;Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (75) before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I made the case for this line being better than we expect in 2026. In that scenario, JC Latham and Moore all have to be above-average starters. With a big question mark at right guard, the Titans can't afford to have their highly-paid tackles struggle as well.

This is also a crucial season for Moore because there is no guaranteed money in his deal after 2026. This means the Titans will likely cut him next offseason if he doesn't take a major step forward. That would also guarantee Moore never gets a payday like the one the Titans gave him again.

The hope is that Moore improves and, even if he's not elite, at least becomes a steady, reliable starter. In that case, the Titans can keep him for two more seasons after 2026. It would be nice to have the left tackle spot taken care off, so we'll see if Moore can earn it.