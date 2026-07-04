The Jaguars are Wrong to Overlook Titans in 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans have been stuck in the basement of the AFC South for a few seasons now. One of the biggest benefactors of those struggles has been the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars went 13-4 in 2025 and ended up winning the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars trounced the Titans in both meetings, with the most recent matchup resulting in a 41-7 Jacksonville win.

It's thus not surprising that On SI's own John Shipley recently outlined his reasons for thinking the Jaguars will easily dominate the Titans again in 2026. So, today, we're going to look at why Shipley could be wrong.

Coaching Advantage?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his piece, Shipley called the Titans' hiring of Robert Saleh "an infield single." While I understand not being overly excited about a retread head coach, there's reason to believe Saleh got a raw deal his first time around.

Firstly, what coach HAS successfully won with the Jets? A couple of 7-10 seasons is actually pretty good considering what other coaches have done with the franchise. Those defenses in New York were solid, and Saleh definitely has the talent to work with in Nashville.

Shipley is also unimpressed with Saleh's coordinators, Brian Daboll and Gus Bradley.

"Compare this to the Jaguars' staff, which has two future head coaches at the coordinator spots, and there is a big gap here," Shipley says.

I think this is a bit premature. We've seen ONE season so far out of Liam Coen's staff. Yes, it was an impressive 2025 campaign, but that's not a guarantee of future success. It's true that Daboll and Bradley weren't the best head coaches, but they're respected coordinators, and that's all they're being asked to be in Nashville.

I'm not sure the coaching advantage is as big as Shipley claims.

Mike Borgonzi has Done Solid Work

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick Carnell Tate, right, fields questions from the media with Mike Borgonzi, general manager, at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more confusing points from Shipley's piece is his criticism of general manager Mike Borgonzi.



"Lastly, I am not sure where the confidence should come from that Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi actually has the Titans on the right path," said Shipley. "Borgonzi, to this point, has simply seemed way in over his head with the scale of the Titans' rebuild and his moves this offseason point much more toward a general manager who is feeling the heat to improve."

I have to disagree here. I think fans of the Titans are understandably confident in Borgonzi simply based on his 2025 draft. Just in that class, Borgonzi found (we think) a franchise quarterback, a starting safety, an All-Pro return man, a solid receiver, a solid starting nickel, and a possible starting guard. Then, the general manager brought in key free agents like John Franklin-Myers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Alontae Taylor.

Fans of the Titans have seen plenty of GM incompetence, and Borgonzi doesn't fit the bill. You can tell Borgonzi is trying to build a winner the right way- by improving Cam Ward's supporting cast. Sure, it's too early to grade his tenure as GM, but I believe it's starting out on the right foot.

Final Thoughts

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) reacts to blocking a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not completely subjective- I know the Jaguars have the better team right now. I mean, it's very hard to win 13 games in the NFL, and the Jaguars didn't lose much off that roster. I just think the Titans are being undervalued, especially considering the amount of new faces in the building.

Plus, let's be honest, the Titans own the all-time series. Despite the Jaguars winning the previous four meetings, the Titans still hold a 35-28 all-time lead. I highly doubt the Titans will get swept again in 2026, especially after how embarrassing last season was. Plus, you know Gus Bradley would love to win a game or two against his former employer.

Coming off a 13-win season, the Jaguars are the team to beat. I'm just saying, you also have to remember the Titans.