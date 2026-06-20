Why Wan'Dale Robinson Can Be Tennessee's Top Offensive Weapon

Tennessee will feature some of the best playmakers the franchise has had in years. Between a revamped receiving corps and returning production in the backfield, several players will be in the mix to lead the Titans in scrimmage yards in 2026. It may be a controversial prediction, but I have a clear favorite.

Who will be Tennessee's Best Playmaker?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Pollard led Tennessee in scrimmage yards last season with 1,288 total yards, including 1,082 rushing and 206 receiving. While Pollard is expected to remain the lead back, I anticipate a more balanced committee approach with the additions of fifth-round pick Nicholas Singleton and the continued presence of Tyjae Spears.

Because of that, I believe Tennessee's scrimmage-yard leader will come from its rebuilt receiving corps. No Titans pass catcher topped 600 receiving yards last season, creating an urgent need for more production around young quarterback Cam Ward. That leaves two obvious candidates: No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and former Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Most of the attention is on Tate, and rightfully so. When a team selects a wide receiver in the top five, the expectation is immediate star potential. Tennessee's front office clearly believes Tate can become that player. However, the Titans also showed plenty of confidence in Robinson when they handed him a four-year, $78 million contract.

While most Titans fans would likely pick Tate, I'm betting on Robinson.

Robinson Could Be Set for Elite Season

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Listed at just 5-foot-8, Robinson has been underestimated throughout his football career, but his production speaks for itself. Since entering the league in 2022, he has improved each season, culminating in his first 1,000-yard campaign last year. Few slot receivers are as dangerous with the ball in their hands.

Tate will still be a major factor as a rookie, but his presence could actually help Robinson reach another level. With defenses focused on Tate and Elic Ayomanor on the outside, Robinson should find favorable matchups working from the slot, exactly where he thrives.

Beyond the fit alongside Tennessee's other receivers, Robinson's greatest advantage may be his chemistry with Ward. Shortly after arriving in Tennessee, Robinson called Ward the best quarterback he has played with. Whether that proves true over time remains to be seen, but Ward's poise and quick release should make life easier for a receiver who excels in short and intermediate areas of the field.

The final, and perhaps biggest, reason I expect Robinson to lead the Titans in scrimmage yards is his familiarity with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Robinson played under Daboll in New York and enjoyed some of the most productive seasons of his career in that system. Their reunion in Tennessee was no accident. Daboll has built a reputation for tailoring his offense to the strengths of his players, and few skill players on the roster are more familiar with his approach than Robinson.

It's easy to understand why many believe Tate will lead the Titans in receiving yards as a rookie. He has the talent to become a cornerstone player for the franchise. But rookie receivers often face an adjustment period, while Robinson enters 2026 with established chemistry, familiarity with the offensive system, and a skill set that fits perfectly alongside Tennessee's other weapons.

When the season ends, don't be surprised if Robinson emerges as the Titans' leader in scrimmage yards and one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Ward-Daboll partnership.