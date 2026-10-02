Ravens' Brutal Home Losing Streak Begs the Question: Could Titans Capitalize Away From Home?

The Baltimore Ravens haven't won a home game since November 23, 2025. The Tennessee Titans haven't won a football game since December 21, 2025. Somehow, those statistics don't feel all that far apart in severity. In fact, the former may even serve as the Titans' lone advantage in Week 4.

For those counting, that's 312 days since the Ravens last took home a victory in front of their home crowd. Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey even addressed the issue ahead of the team's matchup with Tennessee. "It's not a secret," he said, before detailing the Ravens' plans to break the curse.

The Titans aren't interested in the extracurriculars, naturally. The Ravens have scored 34+ points in both of their road wins this season. Their lone game at M&T Bank Stadium? A 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, in which Lamar Jackson threw his only interception of the 2026 campaign.

A less fortunate non-secret for the Titans is that the away team isn't favored to win this week. The NFL's Preview Picks saw the Ravens go 10-0 prior to the contest, with only one of 10 projected scores even giving Tennessee a chance to keep the game within single digits.

Could this unexpected factor turn the Titans' chances on their head? Is playing away from home in Week 4 Tennessee's greatest, if not only, advantage?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball to Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could the Titans benefit from visiting the Ravens?

Another curious wrinkle: In the past two seasons, two of the Titans' three victories in each came on the road. That's four of the team's past six wins. The stars are certainly aligning in Tennessee's favor... at least, with respect to this one niche corner of each franchise's recent history.

That's the unfortunate kicker. These sorts of stats are made to be broken, especially in Baltimore's case. It's of no assistance to Tennessee that six wins through 2024 and 2025 isn't very many, put plainly. This is straw-grasping encouragement.

Although, it's encouragement all the same. As silly as pointing these sorts of things out can get, there's a nugget of truth at the core of it all. The very-good Ravens are less good at home. Baltimore has something to prove in that regard, and Tennessee has nothing to lose.

The Titans' first positive outcome in their 2025 run came in a similar scenario on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. 0-4 coming off an embarrassing shutout in a road defeat vs. the Houston Texans, Cam Ward led an 18-point comeback and threw for a career-high 265 yards.

This year, Tennessee is coming off an embarrassing road defeat vs. the Jameis Winston-led New York Giants. The offense scored a season-low seven points. Never say never this coming Sunday.