Robert Saleh's Comments Indicate Race is Wide Open at One Key Position

The Tennessee Titans have answered many of the biggest questions on the roster. The wide receiver room, secondary, and edge rusher group have all seemingly been massively improved over this offseason.

However, when you win just three games in a season, it's hard to fix everything in one offseason. As a result, there are still some question marks around the roster, specifically on the offensive line. Much of the attention has been on the right guard and center spots, but there's another spot that seems questionable as well- swing tackle.

The Titans don't seem to have a great option to play swing tackle. There's definitely no prime Dennis Kelly on the roster, so it will be interesting to see what the team's plan is.

Robert Saleh Doesn't Expect an Answer Immediately

Tennessee Titans Coach Robert Saleh talks with the media during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Friday, Saleh was asked by Terry McCormick what the plan at swing tackle was, and the coach said he doesn't expect an answer until the middle of training camp.

Saleh said he won’t have an answer regarding the competition for swing tackle on the Titans until mid training camp. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 29, 2026

This is an interesting response, because it indicates that nobody has really stood out much at OTAs. Granted, offensive linemen aren't able to do much at OTAs, but still, Saleh obviously needs to see more.

Several players are competing for the swing tackle spot, including Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Austin Deculus, Ryan Hayes, Aamil Wagner, and Rasheed Miller. Crenshaw-Dickson made the team as an undrafted free agent last year, and Deculus and Hayes were signed this offseason. Wagner and Miller were added as UDFAs this spring.

Deculus is the most experienced option, but he was literally the worst tackle in the league in 2025, according to PFF. Wagner is seen as arguably the Titans' best UDFA, and because of the lack of depth, it wouldn't be surprising to see him win the competition.

Could Titans Go Outside to Find Solution?

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's possible Saleh said what he said because he knows the team is going to add more competition at the position. The team could be waiting to see who gets cut from other teams, or they could have their eye on a current free agent.

As for the available free agents, Joe Noteboom, Jonah Williams, and Cam Robinson are some of the best options. I think it's likely the Titans make a call to one of these guys if the current crop competing for the job fails to impress.

Ultimately, I still like Wagner for the job. The massive tackle has plenty of big-game experience from his time at Notre Dame, and he held up well in college against some great pass rushers. If he doesn't make the roster, I expect him to at least be kept around on the practice squad.