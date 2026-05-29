Let's Try Some Optimism Around the Titans for a Change

It hasn't been easy to stay positive as a fan of the Tennessee Titans recently. The team has won just six times over the last two seasons, and, especially in 2025, looked pretty uninspired at times.

However, it's time to get out of that negativity. There's a whole bunch of new faces in the building and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the 2026 season. We've learned quite a bit since the team has been in town for OTAs, so let's go over my main reasons for being optimistic.

Cam Ward's Development

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads to the locker room after the New Orleans Saints won 34-26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you have a franchise quarterback, that masks a ton of other issues with a roster. It's still early, but it certainly seems like the Titans have found a franchise quarterback in Cam Ward.

I want people to understand how impressive Ward's rookie season was. Throwing for over 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with a couple of rookies and Van Jefferson as your main targets? That's impressive. The passer also had to avoid pressure constantly and still only threw seven interceptions.

Then. fast-forward to this offseason, and Ward gave us even more reasons to believe in him. The quarterback showed back up at the facility looking noticeably thinner, reportedly having lost 10 pounds. Ward also looked healthy throwing the ball, which was a concern after his Week 18 injury. Basically, we couldn't have asked for a better offseason from Ward.

It's extremely exciting to see how Ward will build off his rookie campaign and take advantage of a much better supporting cast.

Favorable Schedule

Nissan Stadium is seen behind the East Bank of the Cumberland River in Nashville on Jan. 27, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans definitely could have had a much tougher schedule than what they ended up with. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans have the second-easiest schedule among AFC South teams and one of the 13 easiest in the league.

One factor that will certainly help the Titans stay fresh is the lack of long travel. The Titans have no international games and only play one game outside of the eastern or central time zones. Plus, the Titans get two winnable games in the first three weeks, with a contest against the New York Jets in Week 1 and the New York Giants in Week 3.

Many fans have complained about the Titans once again getting no primetime games. It's definitely disappointing to not see Ward on the national stage, but it will give the Titans a rest advantage in almost every game they play in 2026.

New Coach, New Philosophy

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh takes in drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans once again have a new head coach in 2026. Robert Saleh is getting his second chance to be a head man, and it certainly seems like Saleh isn't planning on wasting this opportunity.

As someone who has been around this team for basically my whole life, I can say the vibes are different. Saleh is a health nut, and as we know, he banned all seed oils from the building. The coach is intense, but his players respect him. The best part is, Saleh's staff all buys into his philosophy as well, and it just seems like adults are in charge once again.

First-time head coaches can be great, but they can also look completely in over their heads. Saleh has been here before, and his offensive and defensive coordinators have been head coaches in the past as well. This shared philosophy and wealth of experience is definitely a reason to be optimistic about the future.

Defensive Front Could Be Elite

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, most people will acknowledge Jeffery Simmons as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. Simmons dominates as a pass rusher, as a run stuffer, and is probably the most respected guy in the locker room.

When Saleh was hired, he wanted to add to a strength and make his defensive line even better. John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jordan Elliott were all added to the interior, while Jacob Martin, Jermaine Johnson II, and rookie Keldric Faulk were added to the edge.

I don't think it's a stretch at all to say this could be one of the best defensive fronts in the league. It's definitely the deepest group on the team, and a dominant defensive front can literally change your entire season.