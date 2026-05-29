Mitchell Trubisky Won on Friday Without Even Being at OTAs

The Tennessee Titans hosted their final OTA of May on Friday. The media was able to attend, and there were plenty of interesting things to take away from the day.

A position that has gotten some attention this offseason has been backup quarterback. The Titans brought in veteran Mitchell Trubisky in free agency and also added former Tennessee Volunteer Hendon Hooker. Will Levis is still around as well, and everybody wants to know how that storyline will play out.

It's been assumed all offseason that Trubisky will be QB2, but a window of opportunity appeared to open for Hooker and Levis. Trubisky has been absent from OTAs, so the two younger passers had some great opportunities to impress and challenge for the backup job. Instead, it seems like Trubisky's job is only getting safer.

Levis, Hooker Fail to Impress on Friday

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Cam Ward (1), Will Levis (8) and Hendon Hooker (16) head for drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday was definitely not Levis' finest day of practice. The quarterback was picked by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on a broken play early. Later on, Levis attempted to find Lance McCutcheon on a deep pass, but depth cornerback Keydrain Calligan jumped in and picked Levis off again.

Levis did have a couple of nice throws, one to Courtney Jackson and one to David Martin-Robinson, but it was otherwise not a great day. As the Titans' own Jim Wyatt put it, "it wasn't his best day."

Meanwhile, Hooker was definitely better than Levis on the day but still isn't doing enough to separate himself. The former Volunteer went 9-of-13 on the day and showed off some nice speed on one designed run, but he needs to show more to challenge Trubisky or force the Titans to keep three QBs.

Quarterback Room Thoughts

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) goes through drills with teammate Cam Ward (1) during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I've had Trubisky penciled in as QB2 all offseason, and there's no reason to change that now. I'm not worried about Trubisky not being at OTAs, either. If anything, it seems to indicate the veteran is secure in his role as Cam Ward's backup.

It's fair to be a little disappointed with what Levis and Hooker have done so far. The Titans would probably love for Levis to impress and improve his trade value, but if no team wanted to trade for him during the draft, I don't know why they'd want to know. Fortunately, both quarterbacks still have some time to impress, but for now, it's Ward and Trubisky with no clear QB3.