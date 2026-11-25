Today, the Tennessee Titans signed CB Corey Thornton off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. This comes one day after Tennessee signed offseason-regular DB Derrick Canteen to their own practice squad, signaling a mad rush to plug their game-losing gaps in the secondary.

Robert Saleh's defense has allowed 40+ points in three straight games. In all three, opposing QBs threw for more than 300 yards and downright picked on the Titans' CBs. With Cor'Dale Flott leaving this past week with a neck injury, a bad thing got even worse. This unit looks unplayable.

I'm not here to knock the front office for trying to find temporary solutions therein. Truth be told, I actually like Thornton as a pickup at this stage in the season. He logged an eye-popping interception with the Panthers earlier this month, and is just 25 years old and in his second NFL season.

He fits the bill in Tennessee, particularly regarding what this team is trying to become over the next few years. The younger the Titans get, the better. But a likable signing is not enough for a 1-9 football team that has no greater struggle than the one in the secondary. It's too little, far too late.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks on the sideline near cornerback Joshua Williams (25) against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans' secondary issues will take longer than one season to fix

This past offseason, Tennessee went all out to sign Flott, as well as CBs Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams. It was played off as an expensive effort to fast-track Saleh's defense to success. In retrospect, it's hard to stomach just how much money was apparently wasted.

Between the three defenders, Tennessee chunked out $111 million. Per PFF, both Taylor (107th) and Williams (101st) are in the bottom tier of 108 players at their position. Flott's overall grade is hardly better, ranking 80th. At least he has two picks this season.

Whether it comes in the draft or by way of cheaper, much more fortunate signings in the future, the Titans are going to have to chip away at the disastrous structure they've built downfield. This is an issue bound to persist for the rest of this season, at least.

I don't need to be the one to tell you that fringe additions heading into Week 12 won't completely fix this team's problems. However, even when Flott returns and if Taylor plays the rest of this season at nickel (his strong suit), you're looking at an incomplete puzzle.

The Titans got it wrong this past offseason as far as the secondary goes. I hope Thornton comes onto the scene and carves out a significant role. Even then, though, it would make the millions Tennessee spent on their current group look even worse.

Band-aids over broken bridges. This one is going to take time in Nashville.