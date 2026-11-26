The Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time in three weeks, and if recent history is any indication, it could be another long afternoon.

The Titans have lost five straight games against the Jaguars, the last three of which have come by an average of 24 points. A rivalry that was once dominated by the Titans has suffered a complete 180 over the last few years.

Despite the Titans’ slim chances, there’s still plenty of intriguing storylines to watch in this one. Here are the three biggest that I'll be keeping an eye on in Week 12.

Will Tennessee’s defense continue to drown?

Over the last three weeks, the Titans have given up 40+ points per game. To make matters worse, things appear to be going in the wrong direction.

They allowed 36 against the Bengals and then followed it up by giving up 40 against the Jaguars one week later. Then, Things completely fell apart last Sunday in Dallas after they gave up a whopping 51 points in a game they somehow lost by three touchdowns despite their own offense scoring 30.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s becoming clear that regardless of what this offense does, they won’t be able to overcome this type of defensive ineptitude. Everyone knew there would be a drop-off once they traded away DT Jeffery Simmons and S Amani Hooker, but I don’t think even the most pessimistic fan could envision it falling apart like this.

It’s gotten so bad that there are even growing concerns that HC Robert Saleh could be on the hot seat if things don't improve sooner rather than later.

Nobody is expecting the Titans to suddenly start reeling off a bunch of wins, but this defense led by Saleh has to start being more competitive than what they’ve been lately. Unfortunately, those calls for a replacement will only continue to get louder if the Jaguars show up and drop another 40+ points in a lopsided loss.

For everybody’s sake, let’s hope that’s not the case.

Can Cam Ward continue to solidify his spot as the Titans’ long-term answer at QB?

Over the last three weeks, QB Cam Ward has accounted for 866 yards (783 passing, 83 rushing), six passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and one interception, all while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.

Ward has thrown for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns in each of those three games. However, all of that is for naught when the team is constantly playing from behind at the rate they are. Ward certainly isn’t blameless for the 1-9 record, but he’s also far from the biggest problem right now.

In fact, he’s one of the few players fans genuinely feel optimistic about going forward. But all of that can change at a moment’s instance if Ward resorts back to the lackluster performances we saw earlier this season.

I don’t expect that, but another tall task awaits him on Sunday where he’ll have to go prove it. In their meeting a couple of weeks ago, the Jaguars had barely acquired DT Jordan Davis and S Jessie Bates, so they were inactive during the Week 10 contest.

That won’t be the case on Sunday, so Ward has to be ready to face an even stronger version of the defense he played back on November 15th. Will Ward start to regress, or will he have another solid individual performance for the fourth straight week? We’ll find out on Sunday.

How will the Titans' depleted offensive line hold up?

There’s a realistic chance that the Titans could be down three starting offensive linemen on Sunday. LG Peter Skoronski is on injured reserve, while rookie RG Fernando Carmona is trying to return from IR.

Sadly, Saleh insinuated that Carmona likely won’t be ready this week, so it’ll be RG Atonio Mafi once more in all likelihood.

But the growing concern is at LT where Dan Moore Jr. isn’t practicing on Wednesday due to a knee injury he suffered last Sunday. Moore hasn’t been stout by any means, but he’s at least an average-caliber tackle that gives this offense a chance to function properly.

If he’s out on Sunday, the entire left side of the offensive line will be revamped, and that could lead to some major issues offensively. If Moore is unable to go, look for James Hudson III to get the start.