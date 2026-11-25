The Tennessee Titans winning on the road in Jacksonville in Week 12 would mark their least-likely win of the season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the line set at 14.5 in favor of the Jaguars; that's a whole two touchdowns. After the Titans' 51-30 loss last week, maybe they're not all that far off.

Tennessee's offense could do their part once again, only for Robert Saleh's defense to allow 40+ points and result in yet another loss for the Titans. Jacksonville at least looked beatable in Nashville two weeks ago, however, and that's enough to make this interesting.

That leads us to this week's will, won't, prediction. Here's one reason the Titans will beat the Jaguars, one reason they won't, and my own prediction.

Will: Cam Ward, offense overpower Titans' mediocre defense

The Titans offense has scored 23 or more points in five straight games, and more than 30 in two of their last three. Cam Ward's unit is operating at a season-best, and if Tennessee wins in Week 12, it'll be because they finally overcome their own defensive shortcomings.

This is a Titans vs. Titans scenario, but that's how it has been for Tennessee in recent weeks. It's a matter of getting out of their own way and, for once, trying to piece together a semi-complete game.

Jacksonville will have All-Pro S Jessie Bates this time around, after he missed the Titans' first meeting due to having just been traded to the Jaguars. It appears more likely now Ward has a good game than not, which is enough progress for the offense to be pinned as the Titans' winning factor.

Won't: Jaguars refuse to lose two straight for first time this year

This is a weirder reason, but something about the Jaguars' latest loss to the New York Giants and J.J. McCarthy tells me they won't be sprinting to repeat it. Great teams rarely lose back-to-back, especially not when the modern Titans are involved.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I just don't see a 7-3, Super-Bowl-contending Jacksonville team returning to their home field off that loss without some anger. The Jaguars' 18 points last Sunday was also the first time they'd scored less than 30 since October 11.

It's bad timing for a Tennessee team coming off their own defeat, but the motivation is different on either side. A loss for Jacksonville mars an ongoing playoff chase, while a loss for the Titans pushes them closer to the first overall pick.

From the outside looking in, it's the perfect storm for a nasty divisional game for the road team.

Prediction: Jaguars win, 38-24

That leads us here. I try to balance the two perspectives in this series with my prediction, and the silver lining here is that the Titans' defense finally holds a team to less than 40 points. Elsewhere, though, don't expect any surprises.

Cam Ward puts on another promising, low-mistake performance. Tennessee's defense gets ripped by Lawrence and the Jags just enough to keep the Titans out of it most of the way through. Not necessarily a blowout (coming in right under the spread), but not a close contest, either.

These two teams were worlds apart in Week 10, and one game in two weeks isn't enough to change that. I've got the Jaguars coming out on top, but if Ward keeps climbing, Titans fans should happily pocket his improvement and press on regardless.

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