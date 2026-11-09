Setting a Price for 5 Titans Trade Candidates Before Tomorrow's Deadline

With the trade deadline looming near, many fans are wondering just how active the Titans are going to be. Obviously, they won’t be buyers right now, but this team has plenty of pieces that other teams are surely interested in.

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero noted that we could see up to 10 trades before Tuesday’s deadline. If that does in fact come to fruition, then it's hardly an exaggeration to say we could be in store for one of the most chaotic trade deadlines in recent history.

During Monday’s press conference, Robert Saleh said that barring unforeseen circumstances, the team they have now will be the one they roll into next Sunday with. Meaning, he’s not expecting any trades between now and the deadline. However, until we get there, speculation will undoubtedly continue to run rampant.

Therefore, I'm going to discuss the Titans’ likeliest trade candidates heading into Tuesday, and what it should take for the team to realistically move on from them if that possibility remains on the table.

RB Tony Pollard: 2027 third-round pick

This is clearly the most polarizing of all the realistic trade candidates. Some fans believe the Titans should trade him while his value appears to be at its highest, while others believe he’s too important for QB Cam Ward’s development to trade.

I fall under the latter in this situation. Right now, Ward’s only consistent weapons through eight games have been rookie WR Carnell Tate and RB Tony Pollard. Taking half of those away could ultimately be setting Ward up for failure for the rest of the season.

Especially with there being no reliable option behind Pollard at the moment. Not having a consistent ground game will make an already struggling offense completely one-dimensional, which in turn will make defenses hone in on the Titans’ pass catchers, subsequently making Ward’s job way harder than it already is.

The only way you can justify making a move like this is if the return is simply too good to pass up. You can justify trading Pollard for a top-100 pick since that will put you in prime position to get his long-term replacement next Spring without having to sacrifice one of the premium picks you already have.

Getting an extra third-round pick would give the Titans five picks over the first three rounds, three of which are on day two of the draft. If that were the case, it would not shock me one bit if the Titans went ahead and spent one of those picks on someone they believe could be the Titans’ next great running back.

What you won’t be able to justify is potentially sabotaging the most important player on the team solely to get an extra day three pick in return.

The only way the Titans can afford to trade Pollard is if they get something truly valuable in return. Otherwise, this isn’t a move worth making at this particular time, and that's being actively reflected by the team's stubborn attitude toward the move.

S Amani Hooker: 2027 third-round pick

Hooker is playing the best ball of his career right now, so it’s easy to see why contending teams are interested in his services. He’s currently tied for the most interceptions in the NFL (five), while also earning an overall grade of 81 (sixth highest) through eight games, per PFF.

Hooker also has an impressive grade against the run (83.9), making him one of the most well-rounded safeties in the league, who also happens to be under contract through the 2028 season.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Titans are gonna part ways with someone as valuable and talented as Hooker, the return needs to be substantial. I would try to get a conditional third-round pick that could potentially turn into a second rounder, while ultimately settling for an unconditional third-round pick at absolute worst.

If nobody is willing to meet that price, then the Titans will have no problem keeping Hooker around for the foreseeable future.

DE Jacob Martin: 2027 fourth-round pick

Martin has been one of the genuine surprises of the season. When he signed with the Titans back in March, I don’t think even the most optimistic fan could’ve predicted how impactful he would be. Martin has recorded 6.5 sacks in eight games, which is tied with Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel for the eighth most in the league.

The veteran pass rusher could be an intriguing addition for a contending team looking to bolster their depth along the edge. With Martin under contract for another year, I would try to get an early day three pick in return.

Getting offered a fifth-round pick is probably more likely, but if I’m moving off my most consistent pass rusher who also happens to be top-10 in sacks, then I think it’s more than fair to want at least a fourth-rounder in return.

DE Jermaine Johnson: 2027 conditional fifth-round pick

With Johnson not under contract beyond this season, I think the only way to get a fourth-round pick out of him would be to throw some conditions on the trade, similarly to what they did with OLB Dre’Mont Jones last season.

Last year, the Titans traded Jones for a conditional fifth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round selection if the Ravens made the playoffs and Jones records at least two sacks in the regular season. The latter of which he accomplished.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) rushes the quarterback against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think something similar for Johnson would be fair, although I don’t see this one happening. The Florida State product has recorded three sacks and five tackles for loss, resulting in an overall grade of 64.2 through eight games, per PFF.

WR Calvin Ridley: 2027 seventh-round pick

Simply put, moving on from Ridley would be mutually beneficial for everybody involved. Ridley could join a team he’s probably better suited for, while the Titans can get an extra draft pick in return to take another shot at finding a diamond in the rough towards the end of day three.

Ridley has less than 100 yards receiving this season, and it’s clear the Titans favor their young receivers at this point, as they should.

If someone offers the Titans a 2027 or even a 2028 7th-round pick, I think the wise move would be to just take it and move on.