1 Move the Titans Can't Afford to Get Wrong at the NFL Trade Deadline

Two days (a little less now) out from the NFL trade deadline at 3:00 PM CT on November 10, the only real noise-maker remaining for the Tennessee Titans is Calvin Ridley. RB Tony Pollard and S Amani Hooker have basically fallen off the board, leaving the veteran WR as the team's lone likely candidate.

Although, there are a few possibilities that shine through the cracks. A 1-7 squad can't really be held to any standard if the right team comes calling. Take the Jeffery Simmons trade, which nobody saw coming, as the strongest argument to that end.

Now, enter DE Jermaine Johnson. The former New York Jet and Robert Saleh pupil is only in his first year with Tennessee. He was acquired in an offseason trade earlier this year that would set him up to play out the final year of his contract on Nashville.

Naturally, the closer we get to the end of that deal, the bigger the questions are about the Titans' plans with Johnson. He's a tradable player, even ifthe buzz surrounding that potential movehas been limited to completely silent.

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson (52), running back Michael Carter (32), head coach Robert Saleh and linebacker Kwon Alexander (9) celebrate touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

But this is a move the Titans would have to approach oh-so carefully.

Trading Johnson walks a fine line for Titans

Trading Tony Pollard would be one thing; the veteran RB is in the final year of his deal, and at 29 years old, really only has utility for the rest of this season. That utility is tied to Cam Ward's growth, though, which makes him a more valuable asset.

Johnson paints a less clear picture. He's only 27 years old, evidenced by him currently being in the fifth year of his rookie deal. His ties to Coach Saleh make his role more interesting, and Johnson's three sacks on the year are good for second on the roster right now.

The DE rides the line between a compelling long-term piece and someone who Tennessee could bear to part with for the right price. Especially because Saleh isn't guaranteed a spot on the sideline forever, someone brought in for his system could appear less compelling if things keep ticking down.

Ridley is a holdover from the Brian Callahan era, and again, he's by far the biggest name on the Titans' trade block. The Titans can't sell Johnson too low, as trading Simmons put even greater pressure on the DE.

But just like anyone else on this roster, if not more so, Johnson shouldn't be a can't-touch player. Perhaps in spite of Saleh's own post-bye aspirations, this is an incomplete Titans team sprinting toward another draft-first reset.

That puts guys like Johnson (and Pollard for that matter) in an awkward spot. It also makes the decision about Johnson at the deadline all the more important.